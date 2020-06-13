TEWKSBURY — There seems to be a bit of 21+ magic in the air for the Tewksbury community. Wine fairies have come into town spreading joy and a giving spirit.
On Facebook, there are groups nationwide of the Wine Fairies, where people can join the ranks and become a fairy themselves.
On the page, members post their wine preferences and address and, as Beth Stevenson, a member of the Tewksbury Wine Fairies describes, “Wine just magically appears on your front steps.”
Members like Beth enjoy how elaborate some of these deliveries are, one fairy crafted a reusable beach wine dispenser using beach pails and decorations. Some of these fairies have dressed up as unicorns for their drop-offs.
In the local area, the Tewksbury Wine Fairies have included the towns of Billerica and Wilmington.
Some of these fairies do multiple wine deliveries in a day, such as Stevenson. She has driven around through Tewksbury and Billerica spreading wine and cheer.
As she drops off each delivery and dashes back to her car, a big smile and some laughter is present in her face. Sometimes she would loop around on her way out to see if the recipient saw her bag.
For members like Stevenson, the best part of this experience is seeing how the community has bonded through this. She feels that there is a great sense of giving and creativity in a time of separation and isolation, as a country slowly tries to come back together after the initial shutdown from COVID-19.
Stevenson herself has even been the recipient of wine deliveries. She sometimes opens her front door to see a tall bag with the tag reading “You’ve been wine-d!”
Some of these wine fairies stay anonymous, while some that are delivering to people they know reveal their name.
With so many wine fairies in the community, it was only a matter of time until other fairies arrived in town.
Fun examples include the Snack fairies that deliver goodies to residents of all ages around time. Snacks include muffins or goodies or whatever the recipient listed as their preference.
Another group includes the Booze Fairies, which broaden the horizon for all types of alcohol.
Each of these groups work the same way as the Wine Fairies: members join the Facebook group, list their preferences and address, and the giving nature spreads.
In a time of chaos and uncertainty, it is nice to see that there is some kindness and generosity in local communities. If you see a little bag of magic on your front doorsteps, be sure to thank the Tewksbury fairies that took the time to spread some magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.