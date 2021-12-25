TEWKSBURY — Earlier this month, the FBI was reported conducting activity in Tewksbury.
A statement was made by a spokesperson saying that the Tewksbury Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Boston Police Department and the MA State Police are all working together in an ongoing investigation.
The statement is quoted as saying, “We’re searching for specific evidence, and there’s no threat to public safety. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we’re going to decline further comment at this time.”
Boston 7 News picked up helicopter video footage of excavation activity with law enforcement officials at the scene, which was on Livingston Street near the Tewksbury State Hospital.
No further comment or statement has been made from the FBI, Tewksbury Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, or Boston Police Department since early December.
The investigation has been unspecified and it is unclear what is being looked for by law enforcement officials.
What specific evidence is being searched for is uncertain, but what is certain is that residents should not do anything that may tamper with the investigation, such as exploring dig sites or tampering with evidence, and should cooperate with officials and follow instructions when given.
Residents have no reason for safety concerns, as the statement read that there is no threat to public safety.
More updates will come as more information is released from the investigation.
