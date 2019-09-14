TEWKSBURY — This week, the biggest Tewksbury Community Market of the year was held, with 14 vendors and four food trucks. Among the food trucks present was Thwaites Market.
Located in Methuen, Thwaites Market has been a family owned and operated business for several decades. What started as a small market run out of a pantry quickly grew, moving into a larger storefront location. Despite a few growing pains along the way, the business was able to flourish with most members of the family pitching in to help run the store.
“After many recipes, a few hard falls, and tens of thousands of customers later, Thwaites Market is still and will always be the small family business on the corner of Oakland Avenue and Railroad Street,” the family said on their website.
In regards to their menu, Thwaites Market specializes in authentic English delicacies. Among their most notable products are their homemade meat pies, which come in several different varieties. Other products include Pigs in a Blanket, Scotch Eggs, and Meatloaf among other products.
In addition to their homemade products, Thwaites also has a small selection of groceries.
As well as their physical location, the market also operates a food truck, which attends local events and markets in the local area.
Thwaites Market is located at 36 Railroad St. in Methuen. To learn more about their products, call them at 978-683-2429 or visit their website https://www.thwaitesmarket.com/index.php.
The Tewksbury Community Market is held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive updates as to what vendors will be in attendance in the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
(0) comments
