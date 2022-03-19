Move over Faneuil Hall, the City of Boston has a brand new food hall destination.
March 2, 2022 was the premier opening day of Boston’s latest open-concept food hall, High Street Place.
Located at 100 High St. in the Financial District of Boston, this swanky, new eatery features 19 food vendors and a modern bodega (spanish grocery/wine market) all under one roof.
High Street Place seems to fit the bill as a welcoming gathering place for the community with the hopes to encourage people to come back to the Financial District.
During the past two COVID-stricken years, Boston’s Financial District has been somewhat of a ghost town, with many companies in the area closing their office doors while employees worked remotely from home.
Now with the recent lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions, everyday life for many is starting to resemble life as we once knew before COVID. Employees are starting to return to “in-person” work in the office, and many are looking for fun night and weekend outings once again.
The opening of this new 20,000 square foot venue is the perfect destination for both downtown workers as well as out of town visitors, and will give a much needed boost to the economy of one of Boston’s local neighborhoods that has been significantly financially impacted during the pandemic.
Besides being a convenient place to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner during the work day, High Street Place plans to host “Sip and Sweat” yoga classes on the weekends. Also scheduled are plans to offer many different family-friendly events throughout the year, including an upcoming March Madness Celebration and a Kentucky Derby event.
Inside this well-designed, open-concept building, you are greeted by a five-story atrium with a featured wall sporting thousands of twinkling lights. There is also a retractable wall that opens up to a patio for outdoor dining in the warmer weather.
Designed to encourage exploration of the building, you will find many twists and turns throughout the space.
Each food vendor has their own personalized aesthetic to suit their business vibe, but overall, High Street Place pays tribute to the area’s rich history, decorated with street signs and Art Deco details.
High Street Place boasts seating for 400, much of which is located in the atrium area. However, there are several small alcoves found throughout, allowing for a more quiet and intimate dining experience.
Regardless if you are there to partake in breakfast, lunch or dinner, the options can be overwhelming, so be sure to bring your appetite.
For breakfast you can enjoy gourmet doughnuts from Blackbird Doughnut Shop, and the European flavor of an authentic coffee house at Gracenote Coffee.
For a healthy start to your day, enjoy one of the many selections of healthy juice, smoothies or breakfast bowls at Mother Juice.
For breakfast, lunch or dinner, experience a New York Jewish deli, Boston style, at Mamaleh’s Delicatessen.
Farmacy Cafe is an organic cafe offering everything from salads to smoothies.
Looking for an international flavor at your next meal? There is plenty to choose from here at High Street Place.
Fuji offers a great selection of gourmet Japanese cuisine, or try a sample of middle eastern food at Hum’Oveh.
Boston area famed local food truck, North East of the Border, has opened their first brick and mortar location at High Street Place. Enjoy all the favorite classic Mexican dishes they have to offer without standing curbside!
For some all-American favorites, enjoy classic burgers with a twist at the Wheelhouse, or a fried chicken experience like no other at Haley Jane’s.
For a fun evening of food and spirits, High Street Place will not disappoint.
With many restaurant and pub style venues to choose from, the choice combinations are endless.
Bubble Bath is a champagne focused bar, offering high end champagnes paired with gourmet versions of everyday foods like hot dogs and popcorn. Purchase champagne by the bottle from a vending machine styled wine locker, or by the glass.
Beer lovers will enjoy Newburyport Brewery, offering a local bar atmosphere complete with large screen TV.
For dessert, you can treat yourself to authentic Italian gelato at Gorgeous Gelato.
Order a cup of traditional gelato, or try one of their many gelato specialty desserts like Gelato Cannoli, Gelato Panini (made with warm doughnuts), or one of their signature gelato-based cocktails.
Whatever food you choose, ordering is made easy with the High Street Place app. Downloading the app allows you to order multiple items from all 19 vendors at once. This will make for less time waiting in line to order, and more time to sit and enjoy your food.
High Street Place is easily accessible from the MBTA’s Orange, Red, Blue and Green line, or is a short drive down route 93 south. Convenient parking is available nearby at the 100 High St. Garage, and you can reserve parking in advance on the High Street Place website.
Enjoy your next eating adventure at the newly opened High Street Place.
Welcoming ambience in the hub of the historic Financial District is sure to please, and will give a much needed boost to the local economy.
For more information on food vendor options and upcoming events at High Street Place, visit www.highstreetplace.com.
