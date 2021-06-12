TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard has been at zero since Sunday, May 18, 2021. This is a milestone for the Tewksbury Public Schools and one that is surely welcomed. A collective sigh of relief is in order, though it does not mean that the pandemic is over, nor that a return to “normal” is anywhere in sight.
Through the pandemic, the Tewksbury Public Schools administration worked tirelessly to make sure the school community was aware of the state of the pandemic among its student and staff population. Operating with guidance from the state ranging from “none” to guidance that changed multiple times in a day, the district did what it could to inform parents about the rapidly evolving pandemic.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is part of the TPS website, premiered on Dec. 11, 2020, a collaborative effort of the superintendent, assistant superintendent, lead nurse and the technology department. Prior to the dashboard, the superintendent was sending emails each time there was a positive case detected, sometimes multiple times per day.
Consolidating all information, including resources for families, created a one-stop shop for the community to find information and track the progression of cases in the district population.
“We also needed an efficient way to communicate guidance documents and tools as they became available, and how to help steer our school community to the appropriate state and town links without getting lost,” said Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan.
According to Jason Stamp, head of the district’s IT team, once the idea of a dashboard was solidified, making it happen was fast.
“Because we had established a strong COVID data collection tool, creating the data studio to power the dashboard did not take very long at all,” said Stamp.
Theriault-Regan is credited with the layout and user-friendliness of the tool.
“Brenda added the links to the pertinent COVID information,” said Stamp.
Stamp developed the analytics piece. It was then lead nurse Kelly Constantino and her team, which began populating the tracker in real time. Theriault-Regan also credits the school reopening task force.
“The task force members were the eyes and ears of our parents and community, so they gave us the feedback needed to appropriately respond to what stakeholders were asking.”
It is important to note that tracking the infections did not mean that spread was happening in the schools.
According to Constantino, “we have no data to support in-school spread.”
If a school community member tested positive, out of an abundance of caution, close contacts were notified and asked to quarantine.
The district COVID-19 dashboard could change several times per day. As positive cases rolled off and community members came out of quarantine, the number would drop, though a new positive would pop the number back up the same day.
“Every group that interacts with a Tewksbury student is tracked,” said Constantino. This includes Tewksbury Transit, Shawsheen Technical High School, the Valley Collaborative, and so forth.
“Information is gathered from MAVEN, the state’s infectious disease tracking system, parents reporting and the health department,” said Constantino.
The school nurses then manually enter the data into the tracker and it populates in real time to the dashboard. Constantino said that staying on top of all positive cases has helped the schools identify close contacts in order to decrease the chance of spread in the schools and community.
Recently, the guidance surrounding quarantining has changed. Close contacts are notified but are not required to quarantine, even if they are within 3-6 feet of a positive case.
“We still have to be vigilant and we still need to test,” said Constantino.
For the fall, according to a memo issued by DESE on May 27, 2021, all districts and schools will be required to be in-person, full-time, five days a week, and all DESE health and safety requirements will be lifted. This includes all physical distancing requirements.
As to the dashboard, per Theriault-Regan, the dashboard will stay up as long as is needed, as especially as the schools look ahead to the fall.
“Hopefully and optimistically, the dashboard soon becomes unnecessary, but it's too premature to take it down just yet” she said.
