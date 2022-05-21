The Italian garden at Butchart Gardens

The Italian garden at Butchart Gardens showcases an ever changing array of perennial flowers, in hues of purple, yellows, and whites, surrounding a fountain with a bronze statue of Mercury. (Paige Impink photo)

Spring is one of the most satisfying seasons to visit botanical gardens, and one North American gem is located in the Pacific Northwest. Butchart Gar­dens, located in Victoria, British Columbia, is a 55 acre wonderland.

The gardens are a family affair started in the early 1900s by Jennie Butch­art. Conceived as a way to re­claim a lime quarry from her husband’s ce­ment bu­siness, Butchart’s vision transformed the scarred earth into a paradise of trees, shrubs and flowers from around the world.

Designated a National Historic Site of Canada, the gardens are a ferry ride away from Vancou­ver, BC, Seattle, or Port Ange­les, Washington. Vic­toria Island is a worthy destination on its own, but the gar­dens truly whisk visitors away to another place and time.

Wide pathways lead to the Japanese garden, Rose garden, Mediterranean gar­­den, Piazza, and the stun­ning Sunken garden. Over 900 varieties of plants are grown in the 26 greenhouses on the property. Staffed by 50 gardeners, there is nary a weed in sight.

Truly spectacular at ev­ery turn, the vision of Butch­art and the desire to share the gardens with all has been fulfilled. Much of the plantings were start­ed in 1904, with records de­scribing Jennie Butchart hanging from a boson’s chair tucking ivy into the walls of the limestone quar­ry pit to continue the transformation.

There is a giant center mound with a grand iron staircase which provides an elevated vantage point for the sunken spectacle.

Visiting the gardens in early spring, one is immediately taken with the scent of hyacinths. The gardens are open year ’round and each season has its own de­light. While we were too early for blooming, the rose garden is a wonder to behold. Hundreds of rose bushes are tagged with the variety, country of origin, and year registered with the American Rose Society.

We did catch the profusion of tulips, artfully ar­ranged in magnificent col­or palettes, reminiscent of 19th century oil paintings.

Trees and shrubbery are meticulously maintained along manicured pathways, accented with sculpture. Even the rubbish cans have floral arrangements topping them off so that everything blends into the landscape.

One feature that stands out is the stunning Tacca boar. The bronze fountain is a copy of one of the first cast by Pietro Tacca in 1620 from a marble statue ‘Cinghiale’ which is displayed in the Uffizi Gal­lery in Florence, Italy. It is said if you rub the boar’s nose it will bring you good luck.

A giant carousel of 30 hand carved chariots and animals is a fan favorite at the gardens, as are the concerts, nighttime illuminations, and fireworks displays put on each summer. Guests spread out on the lawn with blankets and soak in the setting while enjoying all varieties of music.

The gardeners are task­ed with adapting the shows as plants grow, trees bud, and the landscape evolves. It is truly a place where it is never the same twice. Anyone who is a fan of gardens and greenery, landscape design and outdoor museums should ab­solutely put Butchart Gar­dens on their bucket list.

