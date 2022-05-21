Spring is one of the most satisfying seasons to visit botanical gardens, and one North American gem is located in the Pacific Northwest. Butchart Gardens, located in Victoria, British Columbia, is a 55 acre wonderland.
The gardens are a family affair started in the early 1900s by Jennie Butchart. Conceived as a way to reclaim a lime quarry from her husband’s cement business, Butchart’s vision transformed the scarred earth into a paradise of trees, shrubs and flowers from around the world.
Designated a National Historic Site of Canada, the gardens are a ferry ride away from Vancouver, BC, Seattle, or Port Angeles, Washington. Victoria Island is a worthy destination on its own, but the gardens truly whisk visitors away to another place and time.
Wide pathways lead to the Japanese garden, Rose garden, Mediterranean garden, Piazza, and the stunning Sunken garden. Over 900 varieties of plants are grown in the 26 greenhouses on the property. Staffed by 50 gardeners, there is nary a weed in sight.
Truly spectacular at every turn, the vision of Butchart and the desire to share the gardens with all has been fulfilled. Much of the plantings were started in 1904, with records describing Jennie Butchart hanging from a boson’s chair tucking ivy into the walls of the limestone quarry pit to continue the transformation.
There is a giant center mound with a grand iron staircase which provides an elevated vantage point for the sunken spectacle.
Visiting the gardens in early spring, one is immediately taken with the scent of hyacinths. The gardens are open year ’round and each season has its own delight. While we were too early for blooming, the rose garden is a wonder to behold. Hundreds of rose bushes are tagged with the variety, country of origin, and year registered with the American Rose Society.
We did catch the profusion of tulips, artfully arranged in magnificent color palettes, reminiscent of 19th century oil paintings.
Trees and shrubbery are meticulously maintained along manicured pathways, accented with sculpture. Even the rubbish cans have floral arrangements topping them off so that everything blends into the landscape.
One feature that stands out is the stunning Tacca boar. The bronze fountain is a copy of one of the first cast by Pietro Tacca in 1620 from a marble statue ‘Cinghiale’ which is displayed in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. It is said if you rub the boar’s nose it will bring you good luck.
A giant carousel of 30 hand carved chariots and animals is a fan favorite at the gardens, as are the concerts, nighttime illuminations, and fireworks displays put on each summer. Guests spread out on the lawn with blankets and soak in the setting while enjoying all varieties of music.
The gardeners are tasked with adapting the shows as plants grow, trees bud, and the landscape evolves. It is truly a place where it is never the same twice. Anyone who is a fan of gardens and greenery, landscape design and outdoor museums should absolutely put Butchart Gardens on their bucket list.
