TEWKSBURY — On Monday, Sept. 19, Town Manager Richard Montuori and Public Works Director Brian Gilbert held a public forum to present and discuss the latest plans for the proposed joint maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman and School Maintenance Director Jon Marchand were also present.
The project, in planning since 2020, will be on the warrant at special Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 as articles 3, 4, and 5.
The project takes advantage of existing facilities and features on the current DPW site, and creates new spaces that will more adequately house equipment and personnel, improving “operational efficiencies,” according to Jeff Alberti of Weston and Sampson, who presented the project plan.
Bringing the school maintenance department onto the DPW property centralizes equipment storage, maintenance, and creates cost savings, according to Alberti.
The school maintenance department had no permanent facility to work from for years despite being charged with oversight of over 1 million square feet of school space and 165 acres of grounds.
The plan is to reuse the DPW’s existing wing-shaped building, and construct one new building adjacent to it which will reduce site development costs, provide workers with a safe working space, improve energy efficiency, and help protect Tewksbury’s million-dollar fleet from the elements.
Currently equipment is stored externally due to lack of space. The current building is 40-60 years old and does not comply with today’s building code.
According to Alberti, the adaptive reuse model, along with several design iterations, will bring the cost of the project down 25 percent to $27,997,000. Construction costs and supply chain challenges forced the project team to reimagine the project in order to stay within the desired cost parameters.
Alt-designs are also part of the plan, scoping future office and equipment storage spaces should conditions prove favorable, or the DPW’s needs require it.
The money for the project will be funded within the existing budgeted debt service, meaning a proposition 2½ Debt Exemption is not needed for this project. Montuori will seek to transfer $1.5 million from free cash and borrow $26.5 million through a bond issue.
Further, $2.2 million was already approved at the October 2019 Town Meeting which has been used toward this project for design and engineering services.
Montuori said, “this project is needed,” but will not borrow any money until after bids are received and economic conditions are assessed.
“The economy has to be stable or we will not move forward,” said Montuori, referencing interest rates and possible recession.
Design features of the facility call for a wash bay equipped with undercarriage jets, large enough to handle all municipal vehicles, including firetrucks; roofs to accommodate solar panels; energy saving occupancy sensors for light and mechanicals; superinsulation, and a wiring infrastructure to facilitate expanded use of electric vehicles in the future.
The Tewksbury Community Pantry will stay in its current location on the property, and existing administration offices will remain but get some paint and a new roof section.
“The DPW touches the lives of the residents every day by maintaining the infrastructure that the community relies on,” Alberti said, outlining the 24-hour management, maintenance, and engineering responsibilities of the department during the presentation.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, residents praised the project for its budget-conscious design, safety, and energy-efficiency.
The presentation may be viewed on the town’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/TewksburyTV/videos.
The next discussion of the project will be at the regular meeting of the School Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and at the Finance Committee Public Hearing on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.