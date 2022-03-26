TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on March 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were in attendance.
Board members returned to a discussion about gaps in the town’s sidewalk network; at the previous meeting, Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that she had an estimate from an engineering consultant for the design and permitting of sidewalks at 1788 Main St. and 1866 Main St. to close gaps along Main Street.
The review put costs at $45,750 “to get us construction ready,” including signal updates and survey of existing conditions.
Member Jay Delaney asked that the town reach out to the state delegation for money to fund the projects.
Lowder explained that the state doesn’t do design and permitting, but looks to fund shovel-ready projects.
“There’s plenty of money there, they should give it to us,” Delaney said.
In the event there is state funding available, Lowder asked the board to think about what other missing sidewalk segments they would like to see funded.
Member Vinny Fratalia said it would be great if there was a listing of areas in need of sidewalk funding and chair Steve Johnson cited the town engineer’s five-year sidewalk master plan, which has been presented to the board multiple times.
The board reviewed a preliminary subdivision plan presentation at 821 Main St. Consultant Jim Hanley explained that the commercial district parcel is currently occupied by a rented single family home and French’s restaurant. The proponent is seeking to freeze the current allowed uses in case the revised zoning bylaw is adopted at Town Meeting in May.
The proponent is looking at conceptual alternatives that would allow for two 10,000 square foot lots, with the sole intention of freezing for zoning. The restaurant lot is currently being used as a staging area by the state for construction along Route 38.
The board reviewed an approval not required plan at 70 Frasier Lane to cut two lots in half.
Consultants Hanley and Dick Cuoco explained that one lot will be unbuildable and one will be buildable and compliant with zoning. A vernal pool sits on the site which was once protected by the state as an endangered species habitat, according to Cuoco; the area is no longer considered a viable habitat.
“The town at the time had an appetite for open space but the town no longer has an appetite for open space, as you know of the [Open Space Residential Subdivisions], the town doesn’t want it,” he explained, referring to two parcels that were not accepted as open space adjacent to Rogers Park.
Lowder clarified that the referenced parcels were wetlands and too hazardous in topography for the town to accept liability.
“It’s not a blanket that we don’t accept open space, just the particular parcels that were under construction,” she said. “We don’t take it lightly. Any open space that we can preserve, we’re certainly open to it, just some parcels make it really difficult.”
The board voted to endorse the plan.
The board approved a sign special permit for Balance Spa at 1788 Main St. Johnson suggested that the board might begin focusing on enforcement of quality of resolution on digital signs.
The board discussed a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 & 170 River Road.
The board continued a discussion on a special permit for Lowell Five at 30 International Place to the March 28 meeting.
The board approved a use special permit for 91 Washington St. The contractors yard is home to an existing auto body shop and the proponent is hoping to apply for a used auto sale license in the Heavy Industrial I district.
The board approved a use special permit for 133 Clinton St.; the property is used to build parade floats and needs more room, as well as a National Grid power drop.
The board continued a discussion on a land disturbance permit for CIL Realty of Massachusetts at 85 French St. to the March 28 meeting.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit at 60 Highland View Road for Zordi, a Dutch autonomous modular greenhouse company. Consultant Matt Hamor introduced CFO Tony Beams and head of greenhouse development Hans Gardien, who flew in from the Netherlands to get through the Planning Board process.
Hamor shared updated elevations and an overview of the floor plan, which covers a processing area, production floor, and research and development section.
Hamor said he spoke to neighbors about the project, adding that one side of the property will be fenced for security.
Member Eric Ryder asked about the production schedule. Beams said the facility is “pretty small” and might produce 300 pounds of produce a week for a select number of boutique grocers.
The board continued the discussion to March 28.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 28, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
