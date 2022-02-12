Air fryers are all the rage, putting ovens out of business and changing the way people are approaching their cooking habits. If you haven’t yet encountered this product, it’s important to understand that air fryers do not fry food. The machines use convection through the circulation of hot air to achieve their crisping results.
An inventor in the Netherlands perfected the technique for crisping foods without oil in 2005 as he pursued the perfect french fry. A general trend toward cooking with less oil and mess aligned with the timing of the invention.
By 2010, the patent had been acquired and the product was shown at several consumer food shows. Companies bought the rights and quickly developed their own versions.
There are two types of air fryers: those that look like toaster ovens and use a tray, and those that resemble a countertop bread machine and use a basket.
The air fryer’s popularity is worldwide. Models can cost anywhere from $40-$300 according to Consumer Reports. When choosing a model, it is important to look at the features, dials, basket size, and consider noise levels.
Users of the machines rave about its results and most go well beyond making french fries and chicken nuggets. People are using the machines to proof bread dough, make hard boiled eggs, and roast vegetables.
Leigh Garvey of South Windsor, Connecticut said that “the machine gives vegetables a nice crisp with little oil. I also make fish that I would normally bake but now air fry.”
Steak, pork chops, and a famous corn rib recipe have also filled up blogs, Tik Tok, and the internet as adventurous cooks push the product to its limit.
Nicole Clapp of Cambridge likes the way it cooks frozen foods.
“I have a tiny oven in my apartment and this machine works faster than preheating and baking,” said Clapp.
Clapp has made cookies in her basket-style machine. She cautions that the machine has a hot steam vent in the back, so placement should be thoughtful, but notes a potholder or such is not needed to use the basket feature.
The air fryer can be used to reheat leftovers with excellent results, and it can make toast as easily as it can make cheesecake. It seems the air fryer has joined the multicooker, indoor grill, and hand blender as the must- have convenience appliances on the counter.
