TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met on Monday, April 6 via video conference for a special meeting to review the site plan special permit application for the new fire station on Main Street, across from town hall.
The board has been discussing the issue for several weeks, and upon reaching an impasse, decided to hold a special meeting to try and gain more information that might move the needle toward a decision for some members; however, the board left the meeting after two hours with very little progress again.
The design and architecture team reviewed the design and location plan of the new building.
The team discussed the evolution of the concept designs, explaining that some designs had proven problematic for fire truck maneuvers and had been contingent upon acquisition of an abutting property.
Town Manager Richard Montuori again reiterated that seizing the property by eminent domain is not the advisable option, as it would be a lengthy and extremely costly process. The current design is compatible with the vehicle needs within the boundaries of the parcel.
The board went back and forth over whether the building would be enough of a community centerpiece, being slightly set back off the road.
“I don’t think anyone’s going to miss this building,” said board chair Steve Johnson in response to concerns that the fire station will not be visible in the community. “It’s huge. It’s going to be seen.”
Board member Eric Ryder gave his opinion about the project: “Do I think this is the perfect location? No. At the end of the day, we have to look at what the firefighters are working in right now. I don’t think anyone should work in those conditions. We need to provide them with a clean... productive facility. That’s a lot of money we have to expend... if we walk away from this project. Are we ever going to get to the perfect location? We have to do the best we can with what we have. I don’t know if I’m willing to waste the money we’ve spent to date.”
Member Bob Fowler quoted part of an online article about historic dangers of the fire pole, including stumbling in the middle of the night and falling, though the article noted that modern safety features have greatly diminished the number of deaths to only four in this century (read it here: https://priceonomics.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-the-firemans-pole/).
The design team and Fire Chief Mike Hazel reminded the board and the audience that the fire pole for the multi-floor building will be enclosed in caging and will require an active latch, so firefighters will have to consciously open the gate, eliminating dangers of sleepy stumbling or children falling.
“Do I support this? Not really,” Fowler said.
Member Vinny Fratalia asked for a delay to see if the town can secure the property next door.
The owner has said he is not interested in selling. Again, the town has been advised against seizing the property through eminent domain.
Chairman Johnson asked members what further information they needed to get to yes, and said that if the board couldn’t express that, it wouldn’t be fair to hold up the town and design consultants.
Johnson expressed repeatedly and tried to remind the board that the discussions needed to focus on what the charge of the Planning Board is with respect to the design of the building. Johnson did not feel that discussion about building amenities or other potential properties were “within the four corners of the board’s purview.”
At one point, Fratalia blamed Hazel for the current situation at the fire station, pointing to facility conditions. Montuori stepped in immediately and said he would not stand for laying blame on anyone. Montuori said he would take the blame. The building was constructed in 1966, 54 years ago.
Independent studies conducted in 2007 and 2015 confirmed the building is well beyond its useful life and rehabilitation efforts would not be feasible.
The board took comments from residents. Resident Joseph Kearns, a Tewksbury firefighter and president of the Tewksbury Firefighters Local 1647 union, called in:
“I’d be very disappointed if the station doesn’t go forward,” he said. “It’s kind of disheartening... to be stalled. I was really looking forward to getting into the new station; it really helps with the growth of the department.”
As a citizen, he spoke of his concerns about the price tag of the project. He believes the majority of the union is also in favor of the project, though he did not purport to speak for everyone.
The board could not come to a consensus to hold a vote that night and so continued the issue to the next regular meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for April 13, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Meetings are broadcast on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33. Residents wishing to comment may call in to the meeting using the phone number posted on the screen or on the meeting agenda found at tewksbury-ma.gov.
