As the calendar pages turn to the month of May, the season in New England also turns from winter to the long awaited spring.
Around the world the beginning of May, also known as May Day, marks the start of the warm weather seasons.
Celebrated at the halfway mark between spring equinox and summer solstice, May Day brings the promise of “all that is spring” with green trees and blooming flowers.
Surprisingly, one of the best places to get your fill of “all that is spring” is not necessarily in the rural countryside, but rather in the heart of the big, bustling city.
Boston’s Public Garden, located in downtown Boston adjacent to the Boston Common, is now bursting with spring color, making for a tranquil getaway amongst the backdrop of the busy Boston skyline.
Dating back to the Victorian era of 1839, the Boston Public Garden was the first public botanical garden in the United States.
Originally designed by a group of amateur horticulturalists, the Public Garden was intentionally planted to showcase a generous show of color and botanical variety.
At first, some complained that the unnatural combination of colorful plants had aesthetically crossed the line of good taste, but eventually public opinion swayed to approval of the colorful offerings of the Boston Public Garden.
By the mid 1800’s other U.S. cities were planning public gardens, which included plans for New York City’s Central Park.
Local leaders realized that Boston did not have the expandable real estate to compete with the size of New York City’s Central Park and other up and coming public gardens planned throughout the nation.
Not wanting to be outdone by other major U.S. cities, the City of Boston passed an act of legislation to ensure the permanent protection of the site of the original public garden and held a design competition for ideas to re-amp the public gardens to guarantee its stature within the growing botanical garden community.
By 1880, the Boston Public Garden became more of a formal Victorian garden with iron fencing, paved walking paths and the addition of statues.
Plantings in the garden were expanded, including the addition of 1,500 trees and 90,000 bedding plants. The many upgrades and improvements to the Public Garden over the years had made it one of Boston’s most popular attractions.
In 1972, Boston Public Garden was rewarded for its historical importance with a listing in the National Registry of Historic Places, and became designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1987.
Today, the Boston Public Garden is one of nine parks in Boston’s Emerald Necklace park system, and has kept its Victorian aesthetic while adapting to the modern, urban style of the city.
Still surrounded by a cast iron fence, the Boston Public Garden features winding paths lined with exotic trees and plants.
Strategically placed fountains add to the tranquil ambiance of the Public Garden, and various statues have been added over the years, including the beloved Make Way For Ducklings tribute.
The highlight of the public garden is the six acre pond, complete with suspension walking bridge, that is the home of the famous Swan Boats.
Boston Public Garden currently boasts over 80 species of plants that are bursting with spring colors.
Some of the trees that reside in the public garden are documented to have been planted between 1772 and 1812, many of which are flowering varieties.
All plants in the public garden are cultivated by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in the greenhouses located onsite at the public garden.
Thanks to the recent warmer temperatures, the gardens are now in full peak color just in time for Mother’s Day.
View thousands of colorful tulips among the rolling, green lawns of the garden. With plenty of park benches, it makes for a perfect Mother’s Day picnic destination.
For those who prefer indoor dining, the close proximity to downtown restaurants will still make an afternoon at the Public Garden a fun and memorable Mother’s Day event.
After a long, cold winter, those suffering from a severe case of spring fever are just a short car ride away from a cure for this annual New England ailment.
A visit to the Boston Public Garden during peak blooming season is just what the doctor ordered to turn winter into a distant memory, and thoughts of spring into a reality.
