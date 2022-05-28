TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury announced this year's schedule of events in observance of Memorial Day.
On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10 a.m., the annual Memorial Service will be held at the Tewksbury Cemetery, located at 172 East St.
The Master of Ceremonies will be U.S. Army veteran Richard Frank.
Opening prayers will be led by Reverend Baxter Chisolm, and the National Anthem will be performed by the Swinging Seniors Group accompanied by the TMHS Chorus.
The Town of Tewksbury is honored to have guest speaker Bruce Gorman, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and member of Operation Enduring Freedom.
The traditional Presentation of Flowers will be done by the V.F.W. and American Legion to honor our fallen soldiers, followed by the lowering of the flag and a 21 gun salute.
The ceremony at the Tewksbury Cemetery will be followed by the annual Memorial Day Parade. At the conclusion of the Memorial Service at the cemetery, all service participants and officials will march up East Street to the Town Hall to line up for the parade.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at the Tewksbury Town Hall and continue down Route 38 to the John Ryan Pub parking lot at 1795 Main St.
Closure signs for the parade route will be in place by 9 a.m., and traffic will be detoured to other routes. Travel delays on or near the parade route should be expected between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., so officials ask that you please plan accordingly.
Select Board member Mark Kratman is anticipating a great turn out for the parade this year, with the participation of 74 local groups expected to march in the parade.
Those expected to participate in the parade include elected officials, community clubs, Scouting troops, bands, and the TMHS champion boys hockey team. There will also be representation from the Tewksbury Police and Fire Departments, as the rescue vehicles are always a crowd favorite.
The public is invited and encouraged to celebrate in these Memorial Day town events.
