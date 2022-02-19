TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury School Committee meeting on Feb. 9, 2022, committee members and district administrators discussed recent changes to state masking guidance and impacts on schools.
Superintendent Chris Malone explained that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is lifting mask requirements in schools on Feb. 28. He noted that students and staff will still be required to wear masks on school buses and transportation, as well as in nursing offices and suites.
Though the state is no longer accepting an 80 percent vaccination rate threshold, the district continues to monitor town vaccination rates of school-age children.
Students and staff can opt into a program to receive two free take-home tests every two weeks, supplied by DESE. Malone said that over 920 students and 320 staff members in the district are participating in the program. The district will be continuing pool testing, but will no longer be running contact tracing or test-to-stay programs. Malone thanked school nurses for their work and directed families to the COVID-19 dashboard on the district website for answers to frequently asked questions.
“Last month, we were in the hundreds [of cases],” Malone said. “This week we’re down to nine.”
Malone said that the decision on masking is up to the committee.
He said that because the district has done so well using DESE resources, “My sense is to support the direction DESE is going in.”
Member Shannon Demos raised concerns over the date falling so close to the end of February vacation with students and staff traveling over the break. She said that the district should support students and staff who want to wear masks and should continue to provide free masks to people in the building. She added that administrators should be extra cognizant of the impact of changes on students and should work to support the social-emotional needs of the school community during the transition.
Member Bridget Garabedian shared she was proud of the district’s mitigation measures.
“This is just the next step,” she said, adding that the implementation date will give people more time to sign up for testing programs.
“It’s been overdue,” said chair Keith Sullivan.
According to the Feb. 9 memo published by education commissioner Jeff Riley, “DESE continues to recommend that districts and schools adopt a layered approach to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in school settings. DESE and DPH continue to strongly urge all eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster and continue to support schools with vaccination clinics. Other mitigations include participating in the statewide COVID-19 testing program, maintaining good hand hygiene practices, and staying home when sick.”
Both DESE and the Department of Public Health strongly recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue to mask in school settings for their safety and the safety of others.
Community members can visit tewksbury.k12.ma.us for more information and https://www.doe.mass.edu/covid19/ to review state guidance.
