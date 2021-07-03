TEWKSBURY — After not being able to hold the traditional Fourth of July events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the Tewksbury Patriotic Committee has plans for a full schedule of events at Livingston Street Recreation Center on Saturday, July 3 in celebration of Independence Day.
The first event, a Continental Breakfast sponsored by the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Donna’s Donuts will be held from 8:30 - 10 a.m. under the tent behind the Recreational Center.
From 9 - 10 a.m., track and field games for all ages will be held.
Following the track and field games, the Decorated Doll Carriage Contest (ages 3-6), Bicycle Decoration Contest (ages 4-8), and Lil Mr. and Miss Tewksbury Contest (ages 2-4) will be held.
Simultaneously, a Basketball Free Throw Contest (all ages), and Water Balloon Toss & Bologna Toss Competition, as well as face-painting and arts and crafts will occur.
The Pie and Watermelon Eating Contest will take place from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by hotdogs, water, and ice cream donated by the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, The Tewksbury Rotary Club, and the Tewksbury Patriotic Committee.
Beginning at 7 and lasting until 9 p.m. will be entertainment from DJ Dave Beatrice and North Shore Acapella.
The day’s festivities will be capped with a fireworks display at Livingston Street Park. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. weather permitting. Consequently, Livingston Street will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Any questions regarding the day’s events can be directed to Mark Kratman by phone at 978-726-2912, or by email at MarkKratman@verizon.net.
