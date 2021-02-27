TEWKSBURY — Graduates of the Tewksbury Memorial High School marching band and music program and their families were saddened to learn that former TMHS band and music teacher Andrew Walsh passed away.
A resident of Rhode Island, Walsh died on Feb. 15, 2021 at the age of 33. Walsh worked in Tewksbury from 2010-2015.
Walsh, who made the commute from Rhode Island to Tewksbury each day, is remembered fondly for his support of students, resurrection of the marching band, and his leadership in helping students achieve wins in regional marching band competitions.
During his time at TMHS, Walsh added guitar classes to the school curriculum and encouraged students to participate in open mic nights, talent shows and facilitated performances for the students at a host of venues throughout the community and beyond.
The words of colleagues and former students capture the impact Walsh had during his time at TMHS.
2018 graduate Lily Allen remembered Walsh this way: “I knew Mr. Walsh; I was in the marching band for two years and concert band for one year with him. I only knew him for a short time compared to others, but I remember him vividly. He was so compassionate for both his students and music itself. In concert band class, we used to have days where we would practice our individual parts. He would come around to each of us, set up whichever instrument we played, and play the hard parts along with us until we felt confident playing them. He truly wanted the best for each of us. I always looked forward to rehearsals because he made the band room feel like home. He was an amazing director, and I grew so much with his help. I, along with many others, will miss him dearly.”
Mike Pantanella helped run the Tewksbury Music Association booster program for many years. Pantanella’s children Matthew and Erica were participants in the music program.
Pantanella said, “Before Andrew came to Tewksbury, the band program was in disarray and hadn't had a marching band for years. In his time as band and chorus director, he led the TMHS marching and concert bands to awards in MICA and NESBA competitions. He also led the choir to awards in MICA choir competitions.
“In 2013, Andrew helped organize a band trip to Hershey Park for a competition performance. He also involved the marching band in ‘Band Day’ performances at Gillette Stadium, where the band took the field with over 3,000 band members from 75 different communities to perform a half time show for a UMass Amherst Minutemen football game.”
Pantanella continued, “He led the marching band in the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Tewksbury Cemetery and parade in Tewksbury. He also took the band to Blair House every Veterans Day to honor the veterans living there. In Andrew's time in Tewksbury, the band and choir performed at its annual Christmas Concert, the Music and the Arts Festival, the town-wide concert, and every home and some away football games.
“Andrew also took the band to Gillette Stadium every time the TMHS football team made the Superbowl, to play for the fans and the team.”
Pantanella praised Walsh, saying, “he was a great guy.”
Shane Bairos Araujo shared that Walsh helped students by being a positive role model.
“Mr. Walsh was always a ray of sunshine. He was an amazing teacher, role model, and man and I just hope that one day I can pay all the good he has done in my life forward,” said Bairos Araujo, crediting Walsh with guiding him through some difficult times and involving him in the band, including naming him as a drum major his senior year.
Tim Olevsky, band director and instrumental music instructor for the Ryan and Wynn schools, offered these thoughts.
“Andrew started teaching at TMHS the year before I did. He was a great mentor to me when I started, even though he had only just started himself. He inherited a program in chaos and brought not just stability, but musicianship, humor, and a dedication to his students.”
Olevsky highlights one of the most memorable events of Walsh’s tenure.
“I remember when he won a ‘most popular school conductor’ contest. The prize was the chance to conduct the Boston Pops at the big arena in Manchester. He was so excited, of course. Not just for the opportunity, but because the entire TMHS community had gotten together to make sure he got enough votes to win.”
Olevsky went on to say, “I always enjoyed our joint concerts together. I wish he and I had gotten the chance to make more music together. What a horrible loss.”
Dan Daley graduated TMHS in 2014 and credits Walsh with inspiring his path as a music teacher.
“Mr. Walsh was an excellent musician and teacher. When I would speak with him, I would ask questions that he would answer with genuine enthusiasm, even though you could tell he knew so much more about the topic than I could understand. I was becoming more and more interested in studying music, and I would pick his brain every day, sometimes asking the same questions over and over.
“He always made time to sit and talk. These conversations became invaluable to me, as I ended up majoring in music the next year in college.”
Daley’s sentiments echoed those of many.
“I just finished my graduate studies last month and officially became a licensed music teacher. I hope to follow in Mr. Walsh's footsteps and inspire my students to grow and become lifelong musicians just like he did with me,” said one.
Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan also remembered Walsh.
“Andrew was a dedicated teacher and a talented musician. He was truly a caring professional and had a great rapport with his students and fellow colleagues. Opening a new high school was very demanding on our staff. But when I think of Andrew, he was a quintessential positive person to work with and a joy to collaborate with.
“In fact, Andrew was instrumental in helping to plan a wonderful music space at the new TMHS and always advocated for improved musical options, growing the program with a new guitar course and advanced chorus courses.”
Theriault-Regan said, “As a community member, I was so appreciative that he committed his time every year to lead our student musicians in performing at the annual 911 Memorial Remembrance. My heart breaks for his family. I hope they find solace in knowing that Andrew's legacy and vibrant light will live on for a long time for many TMHS students and Tewksbury community members, including me.”
