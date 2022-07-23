New England’s coastline is rich with historic tales of life at sea. As New Englanders, we are reminded of the importance of our coastal culture with the presence of the iconic New England lighthouse.
Nearly 200 lighthouses sit on the New England shoreline.
Massachusetts currently has 47 active lighthouses, 13 inactive lighthouses, and 14 that have been destroyed or moved.
Many of the more well known lighthouses in Massachusetts, like Boston Light, Nauset Light or Chatham Light, paint a scenic picture of seafaring life in our coastal communities.
Summer tourists that stop for a photo opportunity do not realize that the New England lighthouse served an important, utilitarian purpose as an essential aid to sailors trying to navigate the dangerous waters of the New England coast.
Regardless of the recognizability of certain landmark lighthouses, all of our area’s lighthouses hold an important place in New England’s history.
Surprisingly, the need of some Massachusetts lighthouses were questioned throughout history, such as the turbulent past of the Bass River Lighthouse, located on West Dennis Beach on Cape Cod.
The Bass River Lighthouse originated in the early 1800’s with a simple lantern that was kept burning in the attic of the Wrinkle Point home of Warren Crowell. Crowell’s land was near the mouth of the Bass River, and his lantern provided a point of entrance and exit from the river to the ocean.
Nearby mariners found the lantern so useful in navigating the West Dennis beach area that many sea captains would donate 25 cents a month to Crowell to help pay his fuel bill so he could continue to light the waterway.
This area was particularly well traveled by fishermen and maritime tradesmen as it was nestled between Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Sound.
By 1850, the Town of Dennis realized the importance of a real lighthouse for this well traveled area, and petitioned Congress to erect a proper lighthouse.
Congress agreed and appropriated $4,000 to build a lighthouse, but after an onsite inspection of the West Dennis area by a government revenue marine officer, he declared there was no need for a lighthouse and the project was abruptly canceled.
Shortly after the rejection of a lighthouse for West Dennis, the newly formed U.S. Lighthouse Board sent its own representative to inspect the area. The Lighthouse Board official agreed with the Town of Dennis that there was indeed a great need for a lighthouse at the West Dennis location.
In 1853, Congress once again appropriated funding for the Bass River Lighthouse. Plans detailed a one and a half story, wooden light keeper’s house with an iron lantern room set in the roof structure.
The Bass River light shone for the first time on April 30, 1855.
James Chase was hired as the first lightkeeper of the new lighthouse, earning a salary of $350 a year. His job entailed maintaining the lighthouse and grounds, as well as keeping the light operational and lit at all times, especially during bad weather.
The Bass River Lighthouse continued to guild sailors until 1880. This was the same year the Stage Harbor Lighthouse in Chatham was completed.
Officials deemed the Bass River Lighthouse unnecessary after the completion of Stage Harbor, and abruptly deactivated the lighthouse and sold it at an auction.
The sudden decision to deactivate Bass River Lighthouse was immediately questioned, and by July of 1881, the government re-purchased the lighthouse and it once again lit the shore of the mouth of the Bass River, and remained active until 1914.
The 1914 opening of the Cape Cod Canal redirected boat traffic away from Nantucket Sound and towards Buzzards Bay, greatly reducing the maritime traffic of the West Dennis area.
Once again decommissioned, the Bass River Lighthouse was bought by Harry K. Noyes, of the Noyes Buick Company in Boston.
Noyes enlarged the house, added additional buildings, and landscaped the grounds. He and his family enjoyed the property as a summer home until his death in 1933.
The property was purchased a few years later in 1938 by State Senator Everett Stone, who turned the summer lighthouse-home into an Inn.
The Bass River Lighthouse remained dark for the next 75 years. It was finally relit in 1989 in honor of the 200th Anniversary of the U.S. Lighthouse Service.
Despite the fact that this lighthouse is now privately maintained, the Bass River Lighthouse has been officially designated West Dennis Light and is recognized on the U.S. Coast Guard’s Official Light List for its contribution to public safety while in operation.
Today, the West Dennis Light is still used as an Inn, appropriately named The Lighthouse Inn.
The Lighthouse Inn offers up a hearty serving of oceanside fun with a distinct, historic flavor.
At first glance, the Inn looks like you have stepped back in time to a summer resort of long ago.
Tiny cottages cover the manicured lawns and gardens of the property near the original lighthouse building, and guests are welcome to partake in resort living with a match of tennis or a game of shuffleboard.
The main lighthouse building is used to house guest rooms as well as a fine dining restaurant, offering a spectacular ocean view while keeping the charm and maritime significance of this historic treasure.
Guests who originally stayed at the Inn when it opened in 1939 were charged $5 a night (per couple). That fee included three meals a day.
Inflation may have affected the price of an oceanside stay at The Lighthouse Inn today, but guests are sure to have the same amount of fun under the sun as they did decades ago.
This summer, when heading to the coast for some summer fun, be sure to take in the sights and historical significance that the many unknown lighthouses of New England have to offer.
To view a map or take a virtual tour of the lighthouses of Massachusetts, visit www.newenglandlighthouses.net/ma.
