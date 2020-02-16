ANDOVER — Tewksbury School Committee Chairman Keith Sullivan was arrested Friday night during the Tewksbury-Andover boys’ basketball game in Andover. Two Andover police officers placed Sullivan under arrest for trespassing when he did not leave the game at their request, said Andover Police Department Executive Officer Lieutenant Edward Guy III.
Sullivan graduated from TMHS in 1989. He’s serving his second term on the School Committee after being elected for his first term in 2016. He is also a former employee of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
According to Lieutenant Guy, Sullivan and an unidentified, older male were sitting on the Andover side of the gym, while both crowds were yelling and screaming.
“The detail officer working the game ended up calling for a second officer because of the unruliness,” Guy continued. “While the second officer arrived, two gentlemen had approached and asked for assistance getting their coats back — some Andover students had taken their jackets. I’d venture to say that they were upset about that. The officer attempted to do so without success.”
Then, the Andover High School Athletic Director came in to help and retrieved the coats of the two men — one of whom was revealed to be Sullivan.
Next, the officers asked for the pair to kindly move to the Tewksbury side of the bleachers to alleviate tension. The man with Sullivan agreed to move and switched his seat per the officer’s request.
“At that point and time,” Guy said, “the officers said to Sullivan, ‘If you’re not willing to move, we have to ask you to leave.’”
When Sullivan refused, the officers warned him that if he didn’t leave he would be arrested. Sullivan still did not comply and the detail officers arrested him for trespassing.
The two men were alleged to have been drinking before the game, though Lieutenant Guy couldn’t confirm. Sullivan was not available to comment.
The School Committee chairman was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday. He was told by a judge to stay away from Andover Public School buildings; however, because of his work as a youth basketball coach, his lawyer, Peter Perroni of Chelmsford, argued he may be required to appear in town to coach a game at one of the school buildings.
Should that happen, the judge ordered him to return to court for an exemption.
This makes Sullivan the first of two Tewksbury town elected officials to be arraigned in court this week — followed by Selectman Mark Kratman, who appears in Woburn District Court on Thursday for a charge of operating under the influence.
