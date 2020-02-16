Town Crier

ANDOVER — Tewks­bury School Committee Chairman Keith Sullivan was arrested Friday night during the Tewksbury-Andover boys’ basketball game in Andover. Two An­dover police officers plac­ed Sullivan under arrest for trespassing when he did not leave the game at their request, said Ando­ver Police Department Ex­ecutive Officer Lieutenant Edward Guy III.

Sullivan graduated from TMHS in 1989. He’s serving his second term on the School Committee after being elected for his first term in 2016. He is also a former employee of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lieutenant Guy, Sullivan and an un­identified, older male were sitting on the An­dover side of the gym, while both crowds were yelling and screaming.

“The detail officer working the game ended up calling for a second officer because of the unruliness,” Guy continued. “While the second officer arrived, two gentlemen had approached and asked for assistance getting their coats back — some Andover students had ta­ken their jackets. I’d venture to say that they were upset about that. The officer attempted to do so with­out success.”

Then, the Andover High School Athletic Director came in to help and re­trieved the coats of the two men — one of whom was revealed to be Sulli­van.

Next, the officers asked for the pair to kindly move to the Tewksbury side of the bleachers to alleviate tension. The man with Sul­livan agreed to move and switched his seat per the officer’s request.

“At that point and time,” Guy said, “the officers said to Sullivan, ‘If you’re not willing to move, we have to ask you to leave.’”

When Sullivan refused, the officers warned him that if he didn’t leave he would be arrested. Sulli­van still did not comply and the detail officers arrested him for trespassing.

The two men were al­leged to have been drinking be­fore the game, though Lieutenant Guy couldn’t confirm. Sullivan was not available to comment.

The School Committee chairman was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday. He was told by a judge to stay away from Andover Public School buildings; however, be­cause of his work as a youth basketball coach, his lawyer, Peter Perroni of Chelms­ford, argued he may be required to appear in town to coach a game at one of the school buildings.

Should that happen, the judge ordered him to re­turn to court for an exemption.

This makes Sullivan the first of two Tewksbury town elected officials to be arraigned in court this week — followed by Sel­ectman Mark Kratman, who appears in Woburn District Court on Thurs­day for a charge of operating under the influence.

