TEWKSBURY — Started as an initiative of the Tewksbury Board of Health, Tewksbury CARES has been working to educate the community and be a resource for substance use disorder and mental health and wellness information for years.
The vision of former Board of Health member Phil French, the group was started in 2005 to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and addiction, now called substance use disorder, and to be a repository of resources for community members. CARES stands for Community Advocates for Resources, Education, and Services, and grew out of the opioid and alcohol abuse crisis gripping the region at the time.
Through the years, the nonprofit organization organized surveys, participated in outreach events, and has worked to eliminate stigma.
“We’re ready to relaunch the group,” said Board of Health member Melissa Braga.
Braga, as the Board of Health representative to the organization, is looking to brainstorm with community stakeholders to provide outreach and education to residents. Braga explained that the group was paused during the pandemic and is now assessing how it can be a resource for the community again.
The group works closely with Front Line, a collaboration of the Tewksbury, Billerica, Dracut, Chelmsford, and Tyngsborough police departments, and area community partners. Braga has been assessing gaps in the mission of the two organizations and would like to see Tewksbury CARES be the place that residents can have questions answered about how to obtain resources for those suffering from addiction, mental health challenges, and provide support for the needs of concerned friends and family members.
“There’s a real opportunity for us to work in a preventative mode by educating residents about the broader mental health issues that face people every day,” said Braga.
Mental health challenges can lead to substance use disorders, and Braga feels that helping people get ahead of potential issues through education and identification of warning signs could have an impact.
According to the CDC, studies show that mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States, with more than 50 percent of Americans expected to be diagnosed with some form of mental illness in their lifetime, and 1 in 5 Americans expected to experience a mental illness in a given year.
The group would like to build up its board and welcomes residents who are clinicians or work in related fields to attend a meeting and help restart the initiative. Family members affected by substance use challenges or mental health and behavioral challenges are also welcomed.
Tewksbury CARES partners with police, fire, educators, and welcomes boards and committees in town to participate.
“We are open to everyone,” said Braga, who is also on the Wellness Committee, a partnership with the Tewksbury public schools.
Braga hopes to have a logo contest in the schools to update the CARES logo and involve student perspectives in planning events. The next meeting of the group will be on March 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending the group are welcomed to reach out to Braga at mbraga@tewksbury-ma.gov.
