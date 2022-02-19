Grocery shopping is an inevitable fact of life, but don’t let boring brown paper or plastic rain on your parade. Make more than one statement when you hit the supermarket and bring your own reusable bags. It’s good for your wallet and good for the planet.
There are numerous incentives for bringing your own bag when shopping. Plastic bags require millions of barrels of oil for production every year in the US, and can take hundreds, if not thousands, of years to break down. Plastic pollution often ends up in open water and drinking sources, threatening public and ecological health. Unlike regular plastic bags or even paper bags, durable reusable bags are far less likely to break or leak when loading and unloading groceries.
In 2018, both Wilmington and Tewksbury Town Meeting members voted to establish bylaws to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags by retail establishments. Starting in 2019, businesses have been allowed to use recyclable paper and thick plastic bags with handles.
In March of 2020, Governor Charlie Baker issued an emergency order which suspended bans on single use plastic bags in 139 municipalities across the state with bans. However, he rescinded the order in July of 2020 and allowed bans to be enacted again; his action followed published research demonstrating that COVID-19 was not transmissible by surfaces.
The move was applauded by lawmakers and environmental advocacy groups across the state.
With many stores now charging for paper and plastic bags, investing in reusable bags makes economic sense; nickels and dimes add up over the years and could end up costing your family nearly $100 annually. You can even be further rewarded for reducing your carbon footprint: stores such as Trader Joe’s run a “BYOB” — bring your own bag raffle, and Whole Foods and Target refund a nickel for every reusable bag utilized.
No longer just a utility piece, more chains are turning their reusable bags into statement works of art. Trader Joe’s shoppers may be familiar with the green and blue Boston themed reusable bag found in local stores, but did you know that there are custom bags in more than 35 states across the country?
Each bag’s design represents the different culinary and regional traditions of locations throughout the United States: blue crabs for Maryland, oranges for Florida, ham for Virginia, and coffee milk for Rhode Island, to name a few. Collectors keep checklists of the bags they’ve acquired; allegedly, states need three stores before getting their own bag — Maine, for example, with only one location in Portland, has a ways to go.
Some bags feature beloved local recipes that can be made with Trader Joe’s ingredients. Flip over the Missouri bag to make gooey butter cake, or check the side panel of the Kentucky bag to learn how to construct a Louisville Hot Brown sandwich. Ever wondered what a chocolate egg cream is? You’ll have to head to Indiana to find out.
Trader Joe’s also offers a line of “mystery bags” around the holiday season — purchase a sealed cardboard envelope containing three bags and see what states you get! The brightly decorated bags are works of art in their own right, and make for a fun scavenger hunt while traveling or doing swaps with family and friends from out of state.
Whole Foods and Hannaford offer colorful reusable bags with eco-friendly themes. The bags also have practical uses beyond the grocery store. Handled reusable bags are great for the beach and easy to hose out at home to remove the sand. Canvas bags are also sturdy and have all sorts of uses. Easy to wash and reuse, the bags have become designer statements while making it easy to transport purchases.
Bags are also great to give as gifts, forgoing excessing packaging and wrapping paper and giving a gift within a gift. Demand is so great that there are secondary markets for eco-friendly retailer bags on Ebay and Etsy for not only TJ bags, but Whole Foods, IKEA, Foodland, and more.
Retailers are also piloting “beyond the bag” options which utilize kiosks to essentially rent the use of a bag and then provide a way to return the bag to the store. And while shoppers are intuitively bringing their bags to the grocery store to use for their food purchases, all retail stores like Walmart, CVS, and Home Depot, are places where a reusable bag can be perfectly put to use.
Whether you’re looking to tote your groceries or acquire some new wall art, reusable bags are achieving new heights as environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing. Next time you want to help the planet, take advantage of the opportunity to step out in style with a fashionable reusable bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.