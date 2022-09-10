The Tewksbury School Committee met on Aug. 17, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
The committee recognized the TMHS girls varsity softball team for reaching the state finals in the MIAA Division 2 under coach Brittney Souza. The committee also shared that athletic director Ron Drouin was selected as MIAA Athletic Director of the Year for District 4. Drouin is currently working on facilitating safety training for fall coaches.
In her superintendent and staff report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that the district will focus on building back up its security team, which is a joint effort between administrators, fire officials, and the police department. The team will focus on emergency procedures and training drills for staff and students, and will work on updating policies (work on the district’s medical emergency response plan was recently completed).
Theriault-Regan added that she is working with Business Manager Dave Libby and Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott to plan the mid-year move to the new Center Elementary School for central office staff.
McDermott shared that teachers in grades K-6 will be piloting two new reading resources; more than 30 teachers have participated in training sessions on the programs. Libby also reported on several security improvements, including the completion of the entry vestibule at the Dewing, and security camera upgrades at TMHS, the Heath Brook, the Ryan, and the Wynn.
Libby encouraged parents to visit the district website to review bus routes and times, and to download new parent apps to allow parents to track when school buses are approaching to ensure students are received when getting off the bus and are on time for pickup.
The committee continued its policy update process, approving several policies without changes. Several policies will be reviewed at the next meeting, including those pertaining to School Committee powers and duties, field trips and student travel, audits, and food service pricing. The committee approved changes to policies regarding public comment at School Committee meetings, the School Committee legislative program, and charge and collection of payment for school meals.
The committee discussed an open meeting law violation reported by residents at the committee’s Feb. 9 meeting, during which people were removed from the room. The meeting featured a tense public comment period during which members of the Tewksbury Teachers Association attempted to speak on the budget, and then-chair Keith Sullivan asked police officers to clear the public from the meeting room.
The attorney general’s office found that there was a violation of Open Meeting Law. According to the report by the attorney general’s office, “to instruct the entirety of the public in attendance to vacate a meeting location, close the doors, and continue to deliberate is a clear and substantial violation that strikes at the heart of the Open Meeting Law… There is no more basic requirement of the Open Meeting Law than that meetings be open to the public. Although a public body may order a person who continues to disrupt a meeting to withdraw from the meeting, and may authorize police to remove the disruptive person from the meeting... here the committee excluded every single member of the public from its meeting, closed the doors, and then proceeded with the meeting.”
The attorney general’s office ordered the committee’s immediate and future compliance with the requirements of Open Meeting Law, noting that similar future violations could be considered evidence of intent to violate the law.
Theriault-Regan presented her superintendent entry plan to the committee as she transitions into her first full year in the role. Theriault-Regan’s plan includes multiple phases covering two-way communication and data collection, analysis of data, plan development and goal setting, and implementation starting in summer of 2023 halfway through her two-year contract. Theriault-Regan plans to focus on student well-being, teacher development, community relationships, and fiscal responsibility.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
