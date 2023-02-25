As the days count down to warm weather, it’s time to start planning coastal getaways. For history by the sea, head south and visit Cohasset to find small town charm on the shore.
Cohasset is part of Norfolk County, which stretches from the South Shore to the Rhode Island border. However, the town is technically an exclave of the county, separated entirely by Plymouth County, leaving Cohasset and Brookline, which refused to be annexed into Boston, making Norfolk the only noncontiguous county in the state.
Situated at the edge of Boston Harbor and Massachusetts Bay, the town has been a longtime fishing port and still maintains its maritime traditions today.
There is no shortage of great places to eat in Cohasset. Salty Days Fish Company is conveniently located in the downtown and outdoor seating allows visitors to enjoy the weather and people-watch. The menu includes an extensive selection of sushi, fish and chips, poke bowls, and lobster, as well as fresh-caught fish and take-home options. Just down the street is French Memories, a warm and welcoming bakery and patisserie offering a range of baked goods and beverages. Sit and enjoy traditional French pastries and breads, or take a treat and stroll the town.
Film buffs will recognize the white Parish Meeting House on Cohasset Common from the horror comedy “The Witches of Eastwick;” a Unitarian Universalist church built in 1747, the building has been visited by revolutionaries, abolitionists, and refugees. The 1987 cult classic, starring Cher, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfieffer, and Jack Nicholson, was filmed primarily on the Massachusetts coast, including interior and exterior shots of the church. The film’s infamous penultimate scene featured Nicholson as the devil vomiting cursed cherry pits as he walked down the church’s aisle — many of the extras were real parishioners of the congregation. The film’s producers made a donation which allowed the church to fund service projects.
Not to be missed is the nearby church of St. Stephen’s, built in the early 20th century on a hill, towering imposingly over Main Street. The church has hosted free summer concerts of its 57-bell carillon for nearly 100 years — artists from all over New England are invited annually to perform, and visitors can enjoy the bells from the common or the church’s courtyard.
The rocks of Cohasset are storied and ubiquitous, pervading the landscape. They dot the lawns of grand homes — some houses are built directly into rocky outcroppings. A northbound drive up Cohasset’s coast reveals a striking Atlantic seascape; on a clear day, one can see all the way to Boston and across the bay to the North Shore.
While Cohasset’s beaches limit parking to resident sticker holders, Nantasket Beach in Hull is just a short drive away; nearby Hingham is also home to World’s End, a Trustees of Reservation property perfect for more sweeping ocean views.
To explore the area by bike, take a ride on the Whitney Spur Rail Trail, which leads from the Cohasset commuter rail station into Wompatuck State Park. Cohasset makes for a fun day on the South Shore.
Learn more at www.cohassetma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.