In recent years, the use of smartphones has made the art of photography more popular than ever. Everyone is looking for a scenic backdrop, or the magic “golden hour” lighting for the perfect shot to be posted on social media.
If you find yourself spending more time taking photos than your average selfie-taker, then a trip to the Griffin Museum of Photography could be a “picture perfect” way to spend an afternoon.
Opened in 1992, the Griffin Museum of Photography is dedicated to the art of photography, and has a reputation for discovering the best of the unknown photographer community. The Griffin Museum features constantly changing exhibits by well known photographers as well as emerging photography artist.
The museum is located at 67 Shore Road in Winchester and housed in a beautiful, antique farmhouse that sits on the edge of Judkins Pond. This location is not only the ideal place to view the best photography from around the world, but is also a tranquil spot to view the serene wildlife of the pond.
There is a large outdoor terrace at the Griffin, perfect for wildlife photography or sketching. It is also a nice place to read, relax or even bird watch.
The Griffin Museum is named after Arthur Griffin. He was the exclusive photographer for the Boston Globe Rotogravure Magazine in the 1930’s, and was also the New England photojournalist for Life and Time Magazine.
He later went on to become a pioneer in the photography industry with his use of color film, and was the first photographer to have color photographs featured in the Saturday Evening Post.
The Griffin Museum has three galleries at their Winchester location, and four satellite galleries in the Greater Boston Area.
The Main Gallery, the largest of the three Winchester location galleries, is used to showcase rotating exhibits of some of the world's leading photographers.
The other two Winchester galleries are called the Atelier and Griffin, and are used to feature rotating exhibits of unknown photographers, or photographers that are relatively new to the artistic photography world.
The Griffin Museum’s four satellite galleries are located throughout the Greater Boston Area.
There is a gallery located in Stoneham at The Boston Stage Company (formerly the Stoneham Theatre), the Lafayette City Center Passageway in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, Boston’s South End at 530 Harrison Street, and at the Winchester Community Access and Media on Swanton Street.
Current Griffin Museum exhibits include “The Photograph Atelier 30” featuring various photographer’s take on nature, and “Miss Americana” showcases work by Gordon Stettinius that features a mixture of cornball fun and nostalgia of tourist attractions and cross country travel.
The Griffin Museum is also responsible for bringing “The Fence” to the Boston area.
The Fence is the largest, traveling, public installation of photography in North America. The Fence can be viewed in eight major cities: Seattle, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Denver, Sarasota, Houston, Boston, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
The 7th edition of this traveling art show is on public display on the streets of Boston near the intersection of Albany and Thayer Streets though October.
The 8th edition is scheduled to be on display in Boston in the Spring of 2020.
The Griffin also places a strong emphasis on education. They offer many lectures, hands-on photography courses, online classes, and mentoring and critique programs.
Admission to the museum is $7 for adults, $3 for seniors, and children under 12 are free.
The hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
The museums spacious gallery and scenic, pond setting is also available to rent for weddings and private functions.
Whether you consider yourself an avid photography enthusiast, an art lover, or simply a social media-snapshot novice, there is something for everyone at The Griffin Museum of Photography.
For more information on exhibits, classes, or function room rentals, visit www.griffinmuseum.org.
