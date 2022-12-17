TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Dec. 6, 2022 at town hall to discuss license approvals and evaluate the town manager.
The board authorized the town to take 1,200 square feet of Bayberry Lane through eminent domain for $1,400 to construct a culvert.
The board heard a presentation from the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee and reviewed the committee’s recommendations on the future of the properties.
The board reviewed water improvement updates and a snow and ice presentation from DPW Director Brian Gilbert and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
The board reviewed weight and measure fees and raised them slightly to align with neighboring communities, which is projected to bring in about $11,000 in additional revenue.
The board approved the refund of a $50,000 bond held for a billboard project which was approved for 1900 Andover St. near Longhorn Steakhouse. David Modica of 71 Newbury St. Properties explained that the project will not be moving forward.
The board conducted batch approvals for common victualler, amusement, entertainment, pool table, and class license approvals. After a brief discussion on whether or not businesses with televisions for entertainment were being charged while other businesses with televisions were not, chair Todd Johnson asserted to members that any business was welcome to inquire about fees being charged.
The board voted to reduce the size of the Tewksbury Beautification Committee from 12 members to six members to address quorum issues.
The board conducted its annual review of Town Manager Richard Montuori’s performance during the year. Montuori is the town’s second professional manager since the position was first created in 1987, and was hired in December 2009.
Member Jay Kelly gave Montuori an “A” grade, praising his responsiveness and fiscal responsibility even when decisions did not align with Kelly’s wants.
“You’re doing your job,” he said.
Member Mark Kratman echoed his colleague’s comments. Member Jayne Wellman reflected on the town’s progress throughout the pandemic and commended Montuori’s continued stewardship of resources, finding his performance exceptional and his advancement of projects exceeding expectations.
She added that she would like to see the town manager maintain his involvement in community programs and projects — “I’m really hoping to see Richard go hiking one day on a trail!” — and praised his leadership.
Member James Mackey also gave Montuori an “A” grade and praised his responsiveness and attentiveness to a fault, often answering board questions sent at odd hours with immediacy. Johnson seconded his colleagues’ evaluation and found Montuori to be “highly professional, highly accountable, and highly ethical — the single best decision I made as a selectman was hiring you.”
Montuori thanked the board for their support and kind words, emphasizing the importance of a team effort and dedication to the town; he also took time to praise his department heads and staff.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the people who work in this community,” he said. “We have things to improve upon, and I can tell you we’re working hard to do that.”
In member reports, Wellman shared that the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee is seeking new members, and residents interested in serving can contact the town manager’s office.
Mackey reported that the town will be holding a conference call with cybersecurity firm Dragos to discuss how to spend a $100,000 grant from the company to protect critical infrastructure.
Members reminded residents that all LRTA vans and buses will be free for the month of December.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.