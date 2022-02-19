TEWKSBURY - Superintendent Christopher Malone released the Tewksbury Public Schools’ district report card last week, an assessment provided by the Massachusetts Department of Education that shows how the community’s schools are performing relative to other districts in the Commonwealth.
The report card metrics are available on an individual school basis and for the district as a whole. The report card may be viewed at https://reportcards.doe.mass.edu/ and Search for Tewksbury.
Malone’s letter pointed out “that Tewksbury Public Schools grades 3 through 8 out-performed the state in exceeding or meeting expectations on the 2021 MCAS in the areas of English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, and Science (grades 5 & 8). Tewksbury Memorial High School out-performed the state on the 2021 MCAS in the areas of English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics.”
District enrollment for the 2021-2022 academic year is 3,180 students, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s district profile.
Malone’s letter also explained that 92.2 percent of the district’s teachers have been teaching in a Massachusetts public school for at least three years and 100 percent of Tewksbury teachers are licensed.
“District-wide, 85.1 percent of students participate in art courses which includes: visual art, music, theater, dance, and general arts, and 71.8 percent of 11th and 12th grade students completed at least one advanced course which includes: Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Project Lead the Way, dual enrollment for credit, approved vocational/technical cooperative programs, and other rigorous courses,” according to the letter.
Additional information available about the district on the DOE portal includes Student Attendance and Discipline, District Spending per Student, Detailed Graduation rates, Advanced Placement Test performance, and Graduates Attending Higher Education, among other categories.
Tewksbury’s data is compared against a variety of metrics, including similar districts, state averages, and cohort. Race, gender, and socioeconomic data is also available. Tewksbury had an over 96 percent graduation rate for its 2020 class and 68 percent of graduates attended a two- or four-year college or university, according to the district listing.
Tewksbury’s student/teacher ratio is listed as 12.6 to 1 for the 2020-2021 year. It is important to note that not all data is available for all years in all categories from the DOE. There is a disclaimer on the website which states that the pandemic may have affected data for the 2020-2021 academic year and that comparisons across years should be approached with care. In major categories listed on the state report, Tewksbury exceeds state averages.
The letter also explains that parents or caregivers of students in a Title 1 school are entitled to request specific information about a child’s teacher including educational credentials and if the teacher is operating under a waiver. Information about paraprofessionals may also be requested. Tewksbury is a Title 1 district, which means it receives federal funds to support low-income families by ensuring students are prepared to meet the states academic challenges.
Tewksbury’s four lower elementary schools are listed as Title 1.
Malone, who is leaving the district at the end of February, said in the letter, “We encourage you to become involved in helping us improve our schools. We see parents as critical partners in the success of our students and schools, and we are grateful for your continued support.”
