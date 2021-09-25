TEWKSBURY — At this time of explosive home sales and soaring prices, there is a home that waits on South Street in Tewksbury for a family of its own. Unique in its affordability, the house is a project of Soldier On, Inc., Tewksbury Home Build, Inc., and the Town of Tewksbury.
The single-family home at 1047 South St. has three bedrooms, one bathroom and is new construction. The home sits on .78 acres and is listed for $270,000.
The home is affordable and is open to first-time home buyers who meet specific income limits. Applicants are not required to be current Tewksbury residents. A lottery will be held for those who submit an application by Oct. 27, 2021 and meet eligibility requirements.
In addition, mortgage process assistance is available from a list of banks, and buyers are encouraged to ask their lender about the Mass Housing Partnership (MHP) One Mortgage.
Prospective buyers might be a single parent, a displaced homemaker, a person 55 years of age or older, a veteran, and must meet prescribed requirements.
To be eligible to purchase an affordable home one’s annual income and assets must be below the maximum levels. There is no minimum income threshold, although the applicant’s income must be able to support a mortgage that is sufficient to purchase the affordable home.
To be eligible, the combined annual income from all income sources of all income earning members in the household must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income for a household of their size. For a household size of three, the income limit is $71,950; for four the limit is $79,900; for five the limit is $86,300; and for six the limit is $92,700.
The affordable home will have a “Deed Rider” that restricts the amount that the unit can be resold for and requires that the subsequent buyer have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income, at the time of the resale. The deed rider ensures that the unit stays affordable in perpetuity.
If you or a family you know would be interested in applying for a chance to purchase this home, an application may be obtained at Tewksbury Town Hall, the Tewksbury Public Library, Tewksbury Veterans services office at the Senior Center, or online at www.tewksburyhomebuild.org/south-street-lot-3.
Applications should be completed as soon as possible to allow enough time for review, and should any additional information be required of the applicant. Questions may be directed to Melissa Maniscalco at mmaniscalco@tewksburyhousing.com.
