At the Tewksbury Community Market recently, Blisspoint Meadery was offering samples for market goers. Started by Tewksbury native Jeff Venuti, the company produces mead, a fermented honey beverage. Blisspoint is headquartered in nearby Bedford, Massachusetts. “The Tewksbury Community Market was our best market this season,” said Venuti. “For me it was rewarding just to be able to bring our products to the community I grew up in and went to school in, expose them to mead and its amazing diversity, and provide them with a fun new beverage experience.”
In high school, Venuti was a member of the TMHS track team, graduating in 1992. He went on to earn a bachelors and a masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and has had a career in the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry.
Venuti was looking for a way to expand on his passion for home brewing, a process he was introduced to by a friend. A chance encounter with a Druid-themed party and a five year old bottle of well-aged mead later, Venuti has used his engineering skills and home brewing curiosity to create a smooth, natural, and locally made product that introduces a new flavor profile to consumers. You may think of mead in flagons wielded by Vikings, but the honey-based product has existed in some form in many cultures for centuries. Venuti uses local honey and fruits such as apples, berries, grapes, and even kombucha as part of the fermentation process. Mead is naturally gluten free, which Venuti says makes it a great alternative beverage for those who may be sensitive. However, all mead yeast products are not the same, so Venuti suggests people learn about the sourcing of product they may buy from a mead producer. Blisspoint’s products are gluten free according to Venuti.
The alcohol by volume or ABV for mead can range from 6% to 12.5% and sometimes a little higher. Mead makers are proud to be a category of their own, making it clear that they are not “like wine” and not “like beer.” The product appeals to consumers and has grown in popularity. The mead market is expected to continue expansion, according to industry analysis.
The company opened in November of 2021 and while there is no storefront just yet, Venuti does offer sales and tastings by appointment in Bedford. The product may also be shipped to 38 states, and Venuti is active on the community market circuit. “We are a young business with a product that many still don't know about or understand. So the farmers markets in general provide that direct-to-consumer opportunity for me to be able to connect with customers, tell them about our meads, explain what they are all about, and work with them to find just the right meads for them. And sampling. People love samples! Our meads are so high quality, and so delicious, then when people try them, they love them, and usually buy them,” said Venuti.
The name Blisspoint, as Venuti describes, comes from a food industry term. According to Venuti, “We are in constant pursuit of the perfect beverage, searching for that blisspoint, the perfect combination of flavors in the prefect proportions, to put the mouth and mind in a state where it cannot image anything better in that moment.”
You can catch Jeff and the Blisspoint Meadery at the Winchester Farmer’s Market on Saturday October 15th and 29th, and at the Arlington Farmer’s Market on October 19th, and at Mill No. 5 in Lowell every other Sunday from 10am-1pm through the winter. For more information visit blisspointmeadery.com or contact Jeff at jeff@blisspointmeadery.com.
