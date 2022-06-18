TEWKSBURY — Ryan School students Brennan Howell and Evelyn Goldstein traveled to Michigan recently to attend the National Invention Convention. The Ryan pupils were part of a contingent of just 20 students representing Massachusetts at the convention.
The Massachusetts Invention Convention program is a celebration of K-12 in-ventors and entrepreneurs from across Massachusetts that provides a pathway for students to display their critical thinking skills through inventing, innovating, and entrepreneurial activities. 15 students from the Ryan Elementary School submitted entries into the Massachusetts Invention Convention in March.
On April 24 the Massachusetts Invention Convention was held virtually through the Lemelson-MIT Invention Convention program.
Goldstein’s entry was an Attendance Tracker designed to save time for teachers who have to complete this daily task. Her invention used micro bit technology attached to a student’s chair. When the chair was moved, the tracker would send a message to the program letting the teacher know the student was present. Goldstein liked programming the micro bit and watching it work in real time.
Howell created the Binder Computer Minder, a clip that could be attached to a student’s class binder to keep a laptops from falling.
“I saw kids having trouble juggling notebooks, pencil cases, and their laptops, and I thought this could really help kids,” said Howell.
Educators Eileen Lindsey and Kim Hillson have been working with the non-profit Lemelson Center at MIT to brainstorm ways to integrate invention into the STEM curriculum. The pair has previously introduced students to the Public Health Museum in Tewksbury and challenged students to create adaptive devices as part of a unit centered around the book “El Deafo.”
Lindsey and Hillson will present their unit and the steps they took to plan and implement it this month at MIT during a segment on Inventing in the Community.
Goldstein and Howell were able to attend the national convention at the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan thanks to the Ryan School PAC, Tewksbury Credit Union and Well Water Connection, who generously donated to help make this trip possible.
Howell really liked meeting kids from other places and Goldstein was “a little nervous but excited” to present her idea, explained on a tri-board, to the judges.
Additional Ryan School inventors are Chetan Madupu, Akemi Stadnyck, Chloe Gugliuzza, Yash Bhide, Avitel Gaidukova, Adrianna Martinez, Timothy Tuttle, Kimberly Tauro, Justin Plamondon, Lexi Sacca, Vanessa Melendex, and Adrianna Pondelli. Merit award winners for Massachusetts from the Ryan School include Celeste Webb for the creation of her S.E.B Social Emotional Bot, and Sylvie Milovanoic and Bella Hardy for their creation of the Safe Sound Sleeping Invention.
For more information about the Invention Convention, visit https://inhub.thehenryford.org.
