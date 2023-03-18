As winter turns to spring, the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts makes for a perfect location to get outside and explore, and there’s no better place to make your homebase than the city of Northampton.
Tracing the path of the Connecticut River through Hampshire, Hampden, and Franklin counties, the Pioneer Valley has long been a hot spot for culture, food, and adventure west of Boston. Whether you’re passing through on your way to New York or touring one of the dozens of iconic colleges in the region, Northampton and its surrounding areas offer plenty to see and do.
Northampton is easily accessible from either Route 2 or the Mass Pike. The city is home to prestigious Smith College, one of the Seven Sisters that has produced generations of great female leaders and thinkers. Nearby institutions include UMass Amherst, Mount Holyoke College, Amherst College, and Williams College.
If you’re scoping out potential schools with your high schooler or just touring as a student of history or architecture, these campuses provide a great opportunity to dig into the academic scene in western Massachusetts.
Not to be missed is The Florence Pie Bar in the Northampton village of Florence. A former general store and later barber shop, the Pie Bar, which opened in 2015, was recently named one of the best pie shops in New England by Yankee Magazine. Pies are sold whole or by the slice, using ingredients from the region.
The rotating menu is seasonal, making this a destination all throughout the year; recent flavors included key lime, mixed berry, and chocolate ginger chess.
In addition to pie, the shop also sells baked goods, like galettes, rugelach, and tea cakes, as well as savory pies, quiche, and soups. Teas and coffees are available, and take-and-bake frozen items can be preordered. Take your pie out on the adjacent patio or save it for a post-lunch treat — it may be safer if you’re prone to going back for seconds.
If you’re looking for a way to burn all the calories off before heading home, Northampton has an extensive rail trail system for biking and walking. The Northampton Bikeway connects with the Manhan Rail Trail and the Norwottuck Rail Trail, an 11-mile paved rail trail along the former Boston & Maine Railroad, making it easy for visitors to extend their trip east into Amherst and south into Easthampton. Just southeast of Northampton is Mount Tom State Reservation, and east across the Connecticut River is Mount Holyoke Range State Park and Skinner State Park.
Northampton is reached via the Mohawk Trail, the first scenic road in New England. Following Route 2, this 63 mile byway was established in 1914 and traces an ancient indigenous footpath. Travelers will encounter sweeping vistas and endless opportunities to explore all that western Massachusetts has to offer.
For more information, visit www.visithampshirecounty.com and www.mohawktrail.com.
To order from the Florence Pie Bar, visit www.florencepiebar.com.
