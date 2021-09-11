TEWKSBURY — With this year marking the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, cities and towns across the nation will honor the victims of the attack through memorial ceremonies. In this spirit, the Tewksbury 9-11 Memorial Ceremony will be among those held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 8:46 a.m.
Tewksbury’s ceremony will begin with a procession from the Tewksbury Commons, alongside the Tewksbury Fire Department, Tewksbury Police Department, and VFW. The Presentation of Colors and Honor Guard will follow, along with the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and “America the Beautiful.”
The Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts of Tewksbury will then lead a recitation of the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Welcome remarks will be given by Robert Fowler, accompanied by the Tewksbury 9-11 Memorial Board of Directors.
Larissa Gay, the daughter of Peter Gay, a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11, will speak following Fowler.
Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus will lead “God Bless America,” as part of the remembrance for the 93 Massachusetts residents lost in the attacks.
“Taps” will be played by LTC, Sam Poulton of the United States Army, followed by “Amazing Grace.”
Concluding remarks will be given by Richard Cuoco, of the Tewksbury 9-11 Memorial Board of Directors. The ceremony will be complete following “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
