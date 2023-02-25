As February comes to a close, psychologically, most of us would like to think we have turned the corner on the winter season and are headed straight for spring.
Unfortunately, the seasoned New Englander knows there could still be many weeks left of winter weather, so bringing a little tropical life into our homes can be a welcome break to a bleak time of year.
A pleasant prequel to spring can be achieved with the placement of tropical plants in your home, like the beautiful orchid plant.
After the celebration of last week’s Valentine’s Day, many may have found themselves to be new orchid plant owners, as orchid plants have become a popular gift for Valentine’s Day in recent years.
Orchid plants naturally grow mainly in tropical regions of the world, and were once thought of as a specialty plant only for the serious horticulturist.
Known at one time as the “plant of kings,” orchid plants have grown in popularity and are readily available even for the novice plant owner.
There are about 28,000 species of orchids known to science, but the most common types of household orchid plants are cymbidium, dendrobium, oncidium and phalaenopsis.
While each species has their own particular shape, size and color, most orchid plants are known for their simplistic lines. They have few leaves and produce only one or two stems with multiple blossoms at a time.
Most orchid plants only bloom once or twice a year, but it is not unheard of for a happy and healthy orchid to bloom multiple times a year.
Some people shy away from owning an orchid plant, as it has a reputation for being difficult to care for.
Speaking from experience, I have found that as long as the orchid plant is in the proper environment, they do not require much attention at all.
Orchid plants will thrive in or near a bright window facing east or west, but avoid direct sunlight as it can burn tender foliage and exposed roots.
For those unfamiliar with orchid plants, they are not planted in traditional potting soil, but rather in peat moss, fir bark, sphagnum moss, cork nugget, lava rock or stones to promote good drainage and to leave plenty of room for root growth.
Orchid plants have aerial roots that reach out into the air rather than bore down through soil. This type of root system absorbs moisture through the air, so they tend to come out of the confines of their pot. When you see this happen, do not cut or trim the reaching roots, as their wiry roots are part of their unique charm.
The biggest mistake orchid owners make is that they tend to kill their orchid plant with kindness when it comes to watering.
Typically, orchids require just a splash of water every 7 to 10 days, but they do like to have moisture in the air. Try keeping a clean dish of water in the window near your orchid to keep the plant's environment humid.
Because they are tropical plants, orchids flourish best in temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees fahrenheit.
If this is your first winter with an indoor orchid plant, you will need to take extra care to be sure to avoid chilling or freezing your new plant.
Keep orchids out of drafts and away from touching cold surfaces such as outdoor window glass. It is equally important to avoid the hot blowing air of a heater, fireplace or stove, as this will dry out your orchid.
Symptoms to look out for if you suspect you have unintentionally exposed your orchid to a freeze or chill are discoloring or browning of foliage, blossoms or stem. Wilting, loss of buds or blossoms, or partial death of the plant are also signs that your plant may have been exposed to a deep chill or freeze.
Experts from the American Orchid Society encourage you to not give up hope if you have an accidental freeze of your plant.
They recommend that you treat your plant as though it has been newly re-planted, avoid high temperatures and keep it moderately moist (but avoid soaking with water). You can also administer a weak dose of liquid plant food.
When new growth starts to show, give a very light dose of fertilizer made specifically for orchid plants and water as normal.
Although it is never recommended to intentionally freeze your orchid, the American Orchid Society suggests that the positive side to an unintentional freeze of your orchid plant is that a cooling period can help induce or enhance bud initiation and blooming.
The little extra care needed during the cold months for an orchid plant will be more than worth it when your plant thanks you with bright, bold blossoms that last for weeks and weeks, enhancing the ambiance of your home.
From a design perspective orchid plants add tropical beauty and elegance to your home and blend well with modern design elements as well as traditional home decor.
Because orchid plants are so unique, and each plant is truly one of a kind, many orchid owners can’t stop with owning just one. In fact, growing orchids can easily turn into a rewarding hobby.
During this unstable weather pattern we seem to be in this year, why not beat the winter doldrums with the addition of an elegant, and tropical orchid plant to your home.
This unique plant is sure to warm your heart and spark your interest.
For more information on caring for your orchid, or to find out more information on expanding your love of orchids into a thriving hobby, visit the American Orchid Society at www.aos.org.
