TEWKSBURY — Friday, Feb. 10 marked the last day for potential candidates to submit nomination papers for the 2023 town election. The final count was 11 candidates running for nine open seats on the ballot.
Two candidates will be running for one open seat on the Board of Selectmen, Patrick Holland and Stephen Johnson.
Kaitlyn Anderson is running unopposed for the open seat on the School Committee.
Ryan Lloyd will also be running unopposed for the vacant Housing Authority seat.
For the Planning Board, three candidates, Nicholas Lizotte, Jonathan Ciampa, and J.J. Delaney, will be vying for two open seats.
Lizotte and Delaney have qualified to run for the two-year unexpired term balance of former Planning Board member Eric Ryder who resigned in 2022.
Ciampa was appointed in August of 2022 to temporarily fill Ryder’s seat, and Ciampa has qualified to fill a three-year term, which is the seat held by long time Planning Board member Robert Fowler who is not seeking re-election.
The Board of Library Trustees has two open seats with only one candidate running, Jessica Rauseo.
George Ferdinand and Katlynn Bugda Gwitt are seeking the single vacant seat on the Board of Health.
For Town Moderator, incumbent Dustin Weir will be seeking reelection.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tewksbury residents who will be 18 years of age or older, on or before April 1, 2023 may register to vote for this election. Residents can register to vote at the Town Clerk’s Office during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information regarding voter registration or polling locations, visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday by phone at 978-640-4355.
