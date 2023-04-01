For the fresh and locally grown produce lover, early spring New England produce offerings can be very limiting, leaving a noticeable deficit at the dinner table.
Before you give up on fresh produce and head to the frozen produce aisle, you may want to consider a fairly unknown and locally available springtime produce, Pea Greens.
Pea Greens, also known as Pea Tendrils or Pea Shoots, are the young, tender vines of a pea plant, and are abundant in early to late spring.
Not to be confused with Pea Sprouts, which are just the first few inches of new pea plant growth, Pea Greens offer a bright, herbal flavor with a touch of sweetness.
Considered a microgreen, Pea Greens can be more expensive than other greens as they are somewhat delicate and perishable. However, they are also quite versatile, require minimal preparation, and can be served both raw and cooked.
Pea Greens are only available from early spring to early summer. Because they are perishable, they are mostly sold at farm stands, farmers markets, and specialty grocery stores.
Pea Greens are also easily grown at home. Simply sow seeds for pea plants, dedicating some plants specifically for harvesting the stems.
Pea plants are fairly hardy, and will withstand the cooler temperatures of early spring, however, they must be covered if an unexpected frost occurs.
If outdoor temperatures are still lingering at the frost level, peas can also be grown indoors in a sunny window.
Once harvested or purchased, Pea Greens should be used within a day or two for optimum freshness and taste.
Before consuming or cooking, remove any wilted leaves, tough ends or thick stems. Rinse in cool water to remove any grit, and dry in layers of paper towels or in a salad spinner.
Often, Pea Greens will have a lot of twisted stems. When this occurs, cut greens into smaller pieces to make it easier to handle and eat.
To store, wrap clean greens loosely in plastic and refrigerate until use.
Adding fresh Pea Greens to your diet not only offers a bright, new taste, but also a bounty of nutrition.
According to Web MD, Pea Greens are low in carbs and fats, and rich in protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.
One serving of Pea Greens contains four grams of protein, three grams of fiber and significant helpings of vitamin C, K, A, and E, as well as manganese and folate.
Fresh Pea Greens are easily added to your daily diet, as they can be incorporated both in cold and hot dishes.
For a fresh, crisp texture and flavor, add raw Pea Greens to salads, sandwiches, or as a garnish on other dishes.
Pea Greens make an easy and flavorful addition to stir-fried dishes, and are a good substitution for spinach in your favorite recipes.
They also make for a great side dish on their own, tasting best when simply sauteed or steamed and served with a dash of lemon juice or a spot of butter.
After the long New England winter season, why not welcome the early spring season with a new, bright and fresh taste on your table.
Pea Greens will not only add extra nutrition to your table, but will entice and satisfy your taste buds until the upcoming summer produce season.
For an easy recipe for cooking Pea Greens, visit https://www.thespruceeats.com/sauteed-pea-greens-3967894.
