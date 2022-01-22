TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 11 at town hall for its first meeting of 2022. All members were present; member Todd Johnson joined virtually via WebEx.
The board reviewed the FY23 proposed budget with Town Manager Richard Montuori. The budget presentation is available for review on the town website at tewksbury-ma.gov.
Montuori explained that the budgeting process starts in November with town department heads, who are asked to put together level service budgets, plus their top three funding priorities. Following budget review, the budget was finalized; the Finance Committee will begin to review the budget before it is presented at annual Town Meeting in May.
Budget expenditures for town and school departments will total $127,110,820, an increase over the previous year’s budget by over $2 million. Montuori added that other expenses will be itemized under Town Meeting articles. Some numbers are change from year to year, usually for state and county charges (such as mosquito control), the regional transit authority, and charter school assessment projections.
In FY23, the town will need to raise $130,004,992 to cover expenses. A significant portion will come from property taxes. The property tax levy is the revenue that a community can raise through real and personal property taxes. The levy limit is calculated by taking last year’s levy, adding 2.5 percent, and adding new growth.
Montuori said that most new growth has come from personal property and residential growth, without much commercial or industrial growth added to the tax base. The FY23 levy limit comes to $103,385,526.
Montuori said that if the tax shift stays the same and home values stay the same, the average tax bill will increase by $190. However, he added that Town Meeting may choose to add money to the levy; in addition, home values are projected to increase by 6-10 percent.
Montuori explained that in order to not have a tax increase, the town can’t raise the levy at all; if the levy isn’t raised, the town must reduce the general and school budgets and cut services, which would “impact education, public safety, and overall delivery of services,” he said, adding that it would be extremely hard to make cuts to debt service, snow and ice management, and solid waste removal without reducing quality of life.
Montuori said that Tewksbury falls solidly in the middle when considering neighboring communities’ property taxes; no town has higher debt exclusions than Tewksbury due to a high number of projects. He added that the budget projects state aid to the current funding level (over $17 million); historically, the governor comes in with a higher number, but sometimes the legislature raises or decreases the aid, and exact revenues won’t be known until July.
“I’d rather be in a position of adding to the budget than cutting the budget,” Montuori said.
Montuori said that local receipts from motor vehicle excise tax, hotel/motel tax, restaurant tax, boat tax, and penalties and interest are projected to top $9 million, and increase over the projected FY22 local receipts; he emphasized that the budget’s revenues are based on consistent revenues. Property taxes make up over 79 percent of revenues.
The school department’s budget makes up over 50 percent of the budget; other areas of expenditure are police (17 percent), fire (13 percent), DPW (12 percent), fixed costs (13 percent), and exempt debt (10 percent).
Overall, the operating budget decreased, but in some areas spending increased, such as election administration, general government, and animal control.
The town has several priorities that are currently unfunded in the budget but may be included if funding becomes available, including additional staff for DPW maintenance, facilities, and grounds, additional police and fire staffing and training, van drivers for the council on aging, additional operating capital for the school department, and funding to keep town salaries competitive with other communities.
Montuori presented his five-year budget projection, sharing that the town is fiscally in “decent shape.” He wants to focus on employee recruitment in the coming years to hire quality staff.
“There are less and less people interested in some of the key positions we have” for skilled departments, he said, citing a decline in applicants and difficulty filling mid-management jobs.
Montuori noted that some things are out of the town’s control, such as state and federal requirements and funding. Montuori said he plans to keep an eye on solid waste and recycling costs in the future, and hopes to get the town to a Standard and Poor’s Aaa bond rating from its current AA+ rating.
Board members thanked Montuori for a comprehensive and detailed presentation. Board chair Jay Kelly praised the presentation and emphasized the collaborative process between town staff and the Select Board.
“I think it’s my utmost role and responsibility to work with you on every line item,” he said. “I appreciate the hard work.”
Board member Todd Johnson highlighted the new DPW project, which will be a non-debt exclusion project.
“Don’t rush to judgement, we’re not making this happen overnight. There will be ample time to discuss it,” he said. “The sticker shock or knee jerk reaction that ‘my taxes are going to go up significantly,’ that is not the case here. This is a different approach for financing a needed project… this community doesn’t want to settle for substandard resources.”
The full budget presentation is available online at tewksbury-ma.gov.
