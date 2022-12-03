Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Cham­plain, Burlington is a vi­brant, small city that of­fers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s al­so Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pres­sed to feel that way.

The city gleans much of its popularity from its hip college town feel. The Uni­versity of Vermont is lo­ca­ted in Burlington, and of­fers sports for those in a state with no professional teams. Hockey games typically sell out, and there are many opportunities to engage with the arts, in­cluding free music performances, student theatre, the Fleming Art mu­seum, and a natural history museum. 

Shelburne Farms, a few miles south of Burlington, is a world-renowned sustainable farm focused on education. The grounds are open to the public for walking on the 10 miles of trails, designed by Fred­erick Law Olmsted, and the grand barn and 19th centu­ry inn are a sight to see.

Revolutionary War buffs will know Burlington as the home and death site of Vermont founder Ethan Allen. Born in the Litch­field Hills of Connecticut, Allen eventually moved to the New Hampshire Grants in modern day Vermont to farm. There, he formed a militia known as the Green Mountain Boys and, together with Colonel Be­nedict Arnold (not yet a traitor), captured Fort Ti­conderoga across Lake Champlain in New York, a strategically important seizure and blow against the British. 

Today, the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum tells his story; the site, restored and maintained by volunteers, gives visitors the op­portunity to explore life in the late 1780s in the young America. The property also includes a colonial garden and hiking and biking trails — perfect for a day of history and nature. 

Burlington has no shortage of wacky and unique sites to visit — a testament to the city's quirk and charm. The world’s tallest filing cabinet, lo­cated on Flynn Avenue, is a public art installation that was built as a protest of a highway connector project, created by local artist Bren Alvarez.

Made of 38 filing cabinets welded together, the piece is titled “File Under So.Co..Waiting For,” a reference to years’ worth of paper that had accumulated about the project. Don't hurt your neck as you attempt to see the top — make sure you check out the scores of stickers left behind from years of visitors before you around the base. 

Not far away is Lake Champlain Chocolates where free samples of hot cocoa and salted caramels await you. The Vermont company is family-owned and uses only fair-trade cacao and locally sourced ingredients. The company, like much of Burlington, is steeped in sustainable practices and Vermont tra­dition — chocolates representing the Green Moun­tains and maple lattes serve as proof. Don't miss this regional favorite for all your holiday gift needs (or personal chocolate fix).

The city is also known for its Church Street Mar­ket­place. This uncovered ped­estrian mall is considered the best public square in America. From holiday window decorating to a vi­sit from the Jolly Old Elf, visiting Burlington during the holidays can be magical.

Burlington’s dining scene is extensive and full of in­teresting options. Vegan restaurants, farm to table choices, and just all around good fare is not hard to find. Fresh ingredients are the name of the game, and support of sustainable, lo­cal agriculture is the vibe. Burlington is known as one of the first cities in the US to source its energy from 100 percent sustainable sources — biomass, hydroelectric, wind, and solar —underscoring the value the community places in protecting the planet for fu­ture generations.

On our day trip, we visited Pingala, a vegan res­tau­rant in the renovated Chace Mill on the Win­oo­ski Riv­er. The smoked carrot “hot dog” bahn me sandwich was a delight, as was the house bean bur­ger, kettle chips, and oatmilk mac & cheese.

The large windows look out over a metal sculpture, strikingly set against the rushing river, of a wo­man in a balanced yoga pose, called "Nataraja­sa­na," which means dan­cer. The figure is an ode to the yoga studio in the building, part of a renaissance of the area and an effort to work with instead of tear down the vestiges of Bur­lington’s industrial past.

Burlington is perfect for an out-and-back day trip, but it's also a great stopping point on any number of trips. Whether you're attempting to make the classic tri-state New Eng­land journey down Route 7, hitting the slopes at Kil­lington, exploring Lake Pla­cid, or trekking to Mon­­tre­al, Burlington is waiting for you to discover.

