Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
The city gleans much of its popularity from its hip college town feel. The University of Vermont is located in Burlington, and offers sports for those in a state with no professional teams. Hockey games typically sell out, and there are many opportunities to engage with the arts, including free music performances, student theatre, the Fleming Art museum, and a natural history museum.
Shelburne Farms, a few miles south of Burlington, is a world-renowned sustainable farm focused on education. The grounds are open to the public for walking on the 10 miles of trails, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, and the grand barn and 19th century inn are a sight to see.
Revolutionary War buffs will know Burlington as the home and death site of Vermont founder Ethan Allen. Born in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut, Allen eventually moved to the New Hampshire Grants in modern day Vermont to farm. There, he formed a militia known as the Green Mountain Boys and, together with Colonel Benedict Arnold (not yet a traitor), captured Fort Ticonderoga across Lake Champlain in New York, a strategically important seizure and blow against the British.
Today, the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum tells his story; the site, restored and maintained by volunteers, gives visitors the opportunity to explore life in the late 1780s in the young America. The property also includes a colonial garden and hiking and biking trails — perfect for a day of history and nature.
Burlington has no shortage of wacky and unique sites to visit — a testament to the city's quirk and charm. The world’s tallest filing cabinet, located on Flynn Avenue, is a public art installation that was built as a protest of a highway connector project, created by local artist Bren Alvarez.
Made of 38 filing cabinets welded together, the piece is titled “File Under So.Co..Waiting For,” a reference to years’ worth of paper that had accumulated about the project. Don't hurt your neck as you attempt to see the top — make sure you check out the scores of stickers left behind from years of visitors before you around the base.
Not far away is Lake Champlain Chocolates where free samples of hot cocoa and salted caramels await you. The Vermont company is family-owned and uses only fair-trade cacao and locally sourced ingredients. The company, like much of Burlington, is steeped in sustainable practices and Vermont tradition — chocolates representing the Green Mountains and maple lattes serve as proof. Don't miss this regional favorite for all your holiday gift needs (or personal chocolate fix).
The city is also known for its Church Street Marketplace. This uncovered pedestrian mall is considered the best public square in America. From holiday window decorating to a visit from the Jolly Old Elf, visiting Burlington during the holidays can be magical.
Burlington’s dining scene is extensive and full of interesting options. Vegan restaurants, farm to table choices, and just all around good fare is not hard to find. Fresh ingredients are the name of the game, and support of sustainable, local agriculture is the vibe. Burlington is known as one of the first cities in the US to source its energy from 100 percent sustainable sources — biomass, hydroelectric, wind, and solar —underscoring the value the community places in protecting the planet for future generations.
On our day trip, we visited Pingala, a vegan restaurant in the renovated Chace Mill on the Winooski River. The smoked carrot “hot dog” bahn me sandwich was a delight, as was the house bean burger, kettle chips, and oatmilk mac & cheese.
The large windows look out over a metal sculpture, strikingly set against the rushing river, of a woman in a balanced yoga pose, called "Natarajasana," which means dancer. The figure is an ode to the yoga studio in the building, part of a renaissance of the area and an effort to work with instead of tear down the vestiges of Burlington’s industrial past.
Burlington is perfect for an out-and-back day trip, but it's also a great stopping point on any number of trips. Whether you're attempting to make the classic tri-state New England journey down Route 7, hitting the slopes at Killington, exploring Lake Placid, or trekking to Montreal, Burlington is waiting for you to discover.
