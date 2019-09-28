TEWKSBURY — At the Sept. 19 School Committee meeting, the board first entered into executive session regarding continuing discussions on collective bargaining.
Upon returning to the regular meeting, chairman Keith Sullivan welcomed new member Scott Wilson to the board. Wilson was elected in a joint meeting between the School Committee and the Board of Selectmen to fill the vacancy left by Dennis Francis’ resignation.
Superintendent Chris Malone introduced the district’s new hires to the committee including a new director of student and family support, new behavior specialist, district-wide math coach, district-wide ESL teacher, new kindergarten teacher, new moderate special needs teachers, new associate school nurses, a new adjustment counselor, a new integrated preschool teacher, A new STEM specialist, two new digital literacy specialists, a new grade 3 teacher, new PE teacher, new world language teacher, and a new guidance counselor.
The committee heard a presentation from the education company AlphaBEST, which took over operation of the district’s summer program and extended day services at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
“We had some initial bumps with the summer camp implementation, but had some success overall. We were a bit disappointed with the start of the year to the extended day program, much of it revolving around communication with parents... and licensure in Massachusetts.”
Representatives from AlphaBEST noted they held an open house with parents recently to answer questions. They stated that due to licensure issues with the state, the program had to limit the number of students accepted into the program to remain in compliance with student-staff ratio guidelines.
Shannon Demos expressed concerns over the loss of the LIT (Leaders in Training) program, which previously employed high school students to assist in extended day programs; the representatives stated that the program is currently at a stalemate with licensure issues, though they are working to reinstate it in one form or another.
Malone gave his superintendent and staff report. He noted that there will be a $300,000 article on the October Special Town Meeting warrant to look at improvements at the Heath Brook and Dewing schools. The committee is also seeking to investigate technology improvements for heating and cooling systems at the schools, as well as addressing the Dewing’s roof.
Malone also stated that the school department is working with the town to complete mosquito spraying.
He mentioned that the district’s app is up and running, and available for download. Assistant superintendent Brenda Regan reminded parents that the town-wide PAC meeting will be held on Oct. 7.
Sullivan ended the meeting by wishing the district good luck in the 2019-2020 school year:
“Thank you to all of our teachers, and hopefully our students will have a wonderful school year!”
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2019.
