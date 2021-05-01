Every spring, as the snow recedes and the grass starts to turn green, small shoots of plants emerge and buds on the trees get ready to burst. However, this awakening from the winter slumber is often also combined with a reveal of litter on the landscape, leaving many to wonder how it got there, why it is there, and why must it be a rite of spring.
Earth Day 2021, April 20-22, focused on climate action, regenerative agriculture, citizen science, and clean up efforts as it has done for the past 51 years. The simplest action of picking up trash off the street and placing it in a proper receptacle can mean the difference between a piece of plastic winding up in marshes or rivers, and one more frog or bird living without plastic in their bellies.
We know that trash finds its ways to wetlands and woodlands somehow, and it is only through the efforts of individuals that it can be removed and processed properly. Trash is not unique to Massachusetts. Efforts around the globe are focused on getting litter where it belongs; in the bin and off of our landscapes and waterways.
Litter affects property values, impacts wildlife, and contributes to flooding and drainage issues.
Legislation to combat litter in Massachusetts is being urged by several organizations including Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. The efforts hope to model anti-littering campaigns in other states.
The legislation would set aside funding for educational outreach and enforcement for things like improperly covered truck loads, roadside dumping, and fund ramped up litter collection. MassDOT is actively engaged in trying to reduce roadside litter which is not only unsightly, but is considered dangerous.
Creating a litter prevention and clean up task force will start the process of more active engagement and awareness of the litter problem across the state. Campaigns such as Don’t Mess with Texas and Don’t Trash Tennessee have been cited as examples of raising awareness and funding for more barrels, more aggressive trash collection, and education for citizens at the youngest levels.
As part of litter reduction efforts, communities across the nation are seeking to reduce plastics such as straws, polystyrene takeout containers, and nip bottles — items which account for a large portion of the overall plastic pollution which threatens our waters and wildlife.
Making sure that trash barrel and recycling toter lids are secure is one way to prevent trash from seeping out into our environment and something we can all do locally.
Wilmington just had an Earthy Day trash clean up and Tewksbury’s is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021. Residents are encouraged to commit to picking up trash along a roadway or waterway in town. A document shredding and electronics recycling event will be part of the clean up event this spring.
Sponsored by the Tewksbury Beautification Committee, the biannual event is popular with individuals, teams and scout troops alike.
For more information, reach out to clean.up.Tewksbury@gmail.com.
