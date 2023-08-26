Many this summer will escape to Cape Cod to explore the natural wonders of the New England coastline. For those looking to expand their Cape Cod exploration horizons, the Cape is now offering exploration of the final frontier, Air and Space.
The long awaited opening of the Hyannis location of the Massachusetts Air and Space Museum has arrived, and there is still plenty of time to plan a visit before summer comes to an end.
Hyannis is famously known as the summer stomping grounds of the former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Kennedy was a huge champion of the U.S. Space Exploration program, so it is only fitting that the Massachusetts Air and Space Museum is located just a few steps from the JFK Hyannis Museum at 438 Main St. in downtown Hyannis.
Cape Cod in general is a suitable location for this boutique style museum as Cape Cod is also the home of the Joint Base Cape Cod complex.
Among other things, this base is used by four different military commands to train for airborne search and rescue missions.
The Massachusetts Air and Space Museum showcases exhibits on the history of aviation and space exploration that are specifically tied to the Massachusetts area.
Massachusetts has a long history of locals that have significantly contributed to the air and space industry.
Among those notable persons is Worcester born Robert Goddard, who is credited with creating the world’s first liquid-fueled rocket in 1926.
Other important Massachusetts based aviation pioneers include Ruth Law Oliver, born in Lynn in 1887.
Law Oliver was one of the first women to become a pilot, training in Saugus. She received her pilot license in 1912, and gained fame by becoming one of the first female airplane stunt pilots, breaking several cross American flight speed records formerly held by men.
Law Oliver was also a pioneer in the campaign to allow women to fly military aircraft.
Another significant aviation tie to Massachusetts is that it is the birthplace of the Burgess BD-9 Aircraft, built in Marblehead in 1915.
The Burgess Company, an offshoot of the Starling Burgess Shipyard also of Marblehead, was an important provider of seaplanes and other military aircraft until 1918 when the main production facility was destroyed by fire.
The Massachusetts Air and Space Museum celebrates Massachusetts achievements in the aviation and space field with many historic displays and hands-on exhibits.
Exhibits include space suits akin to the Gemini Space Suit made by David Clark Company of Worcester, and an interactive, simulated flight experience.
Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 11, and free for children 4 and under.
The museum also offers free admission for active military members.
For those unable to make a trip to Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Air and Space museum offers many online exhibits that are packed with photos and information.
For more information about the Massachusetts Air and Space Museum, or to access their online exhibits, visit www.massairspace.org.
