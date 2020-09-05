TEWKSBURY — On Tues­­­day, Sept. 1, 2020, Mas­sa­chu­setts residents voted in the state primary elections. In addition to traditional in-person voting, many voters opted to utilize absentee, mail-in ballots, and early voting in this year’s primary election.

Looking at the competitive Democratic Senate primary between incumbent Ed Mar­key and current 4th Con­gressional Dis­trict Repre­sen­tative Joe Kennedy III, Tewks­bury narrowly favored Kennedy, by a margin of 2,994 votes to 2,848 votes. This contradicted state­wide results, where Mar­key prevailed by a margin of roughly 10 percentage points.

In the Republican Senate primary, Kevin O’Connor won by a margin of 1,253 votes to 826 votes. State­wide, O’Con­nor won with roughly 60 percent of the vote, and he will face Mar­key in the general election.

Looking at the race for the 6th Congressional Dis­trict, incumbent Seth Moul­ton dominated, easily winning in Tewksbury with 4,410 votes. Challen­gers Ja­mie Belsito and An­gus McQuilken re­ceiv­ed 776 and 439 votes, respectively. Moulton also dominated across the district, taking 77 percent of the vote.

On the Republican side, John Paul Moran ran un­opposed, gaining 1,802 votes overall in Tewks­bury. He will face Moulton in the general election on Nov. 3.

In the race for State Rep­resentative of the 19th Mid­dlesex District, both Demo­cratic incumbent Dave Robertson and Re­publican challenger Alec DiFruscia ran unopposed in their re­spective primaries and will move on to face each other in the general election.

In the State Senate race for the Second Essex and Mid­dlesex District, Barry Fine­gold ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary, taking 4,871 votes in Tewks­bury. He will also run un­opposed in the general election.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to statewide races, the 2020 presidential election will also be held on this date. The last day to register to vote for the state general election will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.