TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, Massachusetts residents voted in the state primary elections. In addition to traditional in-person voting, many voters opted to utilize absentee, mail-in ballots, and early voting in this year’s primary election.
Looking at the competitive Democratic Senate primary between incumbent Ed Markey and current 4th Congressional District Representative Joe Kennedy III, Tewksbury narrowly favored Kennedy, by a margin of 2,994 votes to 2,848 votes. This contradicted statewide results, where Markey prevailed by a margin of roughly 10 percentage points.
In the Republican Senate primary, Kevin O’Connor won by a margin of 1,253 votes to 826 votes. Statewide, O’Connor won with roughly 60 percent of the vote, and he will face Markey in the general election.
Looking at the race for the 6th Congressional District, incumbent Seth Moulton dominated, easily winning in Tewksbury with 4,410 votes. Challengers Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken received 776 and 439 votes, respectively. Moulton also dominated across the district, taking 77 percent of the vote.
On the Republican side, John Paul Moran ran unopposed, gaining 1,802 votes overall in Tewksbury. He will face Moulton in the general election on Nov. 3.
In the race for State Representative of the 19th Middlesex District, both Democratic incumbent Dave Robertson and Republican challenger Alec DiFruscia ran unopposed in their respective primaries and will move on to face each other in the general election.
In the State Senate race for the Second Essex and Middlesex District, Barry Finegold ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary, taking 4,871 votes in Tewksbury. He will also run unopposed in the general election.
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to statewide races, the 2020 presidential election will also be held on this date. The last day to register to vote for the state general election will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
