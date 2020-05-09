TEWKSBURY — For the second time, the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen has voted to postpone the annual town election that was originally supposed to be held on April 4, 2020 to Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
The Board of Selectmen voted last month to move the election to May 16, 2020. However, the decision to postpone again comes following Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to extend the state stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure until May 18. Despite the change in date, the ballot for the election remains the same.
The new voter registration deadline for the election will be June 5, 2020. Any voter registered on or before this day will be eligible to vote in the election. On election day, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Under the Massachusetts Constitution, absentee ballots are available for all elections to voters who are disabled, out of town on election day, or have a religious belief preventing them from voting at their polling place. A recent law has clarified that any person taking precaution related to COVID-19 in response to a declared state of emergency or from guidance from a medical professional, local or state health official, or any civil authority shall be deemed to be unable by reason of physical disability to cast their vote in person at a polling location.
Absentee ballots are able to be downloaded and printed from the Town Clerk’s website. If unable to print, one can write a letter to the Clerk’s office. Be sure to include your name and address, the election(s) for which you are requesting a ballot, and your signature. Any absentee ballots already submitted will still be valid.
If utilizing an Early Ballot Application, they may be mailed using the address: Town Clerk, 1009 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. They can also be hand delivered to the drop box outside the main entrance to Town Hall, faxed to 978-851-8610 or emailed to townclerk@tewksbury-ma.gov. If emailing the application, an image of the application must be sent as an attachment, either by scanning it or by taking a picture of it. A handwritten signature must be visible.
In addition to postponing the annual town election, the selectmen also recently voted to postpone the annual Town Meeting to Monday, June 1, 2020 and Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. The special Town Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. As this decision is pending legislative action at the state level, it is not yet final.
Although town offices are closed to the public, one can still contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (978)640-4355 or dgraffeo@tewksbury-ma.gov with any questions regarding the annual town election.
