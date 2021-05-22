The explosion of interest in nature cameras during the pandemic has provided the world an opportunity to observe nature in all types of remote settings. Armchair naturalists may enjoy hippos at a watering hole in Africa or bears in Alaska.
However, there are also many cameras that observe slightly less exotic animals, several in urban and suburban settings which remind us that nature is all around us, busily going about its work as we attend to our daily routines.
During the COVID-19 crisis, while spending more time at the computer than ever, I have found myself captivated by several bird cameras. In particular, a red-tailed hawk cam at Syracuse University, a bald eagle camera in Decorah, Iowa, a hummingbird camera in California, and the river hawk camera at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell.
I was made aware of each of these cameras quite by coincidence through a series of unrelated conversations. At Syracuse, a brand new camera was installed as a memorial to a gentleman who was a bird watcher. His wife donated the camera and runs a blog, chronicling a pair of red-tailed hawks, Sue and Otto, now in their third year of raising a brood on the ledge of a campus building.
Incredible camera resolution and a live feed provides day and night observation of the pair as the nest was built, eggs were warmed, and two of the three of the clutch were hatched. If you can stomach the squirrels and mice brought for food, it is fascinating to watch Sue feed her chicks and continuously fixes the nest to ensure a safe bowl for the babies.
The Decorah eagles are part of a larger network of nature cameras from Explore.org. Watching the eaglets grow each day has been incredible. Mother eagle, part of a nesting pair known to observers, uses her ferocious beak to feed her babies with the tenderness of any human parent.
The Decorah eagles are nested near a river, so these young eagles feast on fresh fish most days. Both mother and father eagle hunt for meals and deliver them back to the five foot wide nest. It is amazing to see the awkward juveniles interact with each other and explore the edge of the nest while mother eagle, majestic and strong, maintains a watchful eye close by.
There are some downsides to the cameras, such as the hummingbird observation in Thousand Oaks, California. A homeowner had observed a hummingbird nest, painstakingly created from spider webs, right on its Christmas light string outside a window. Two babies were born and raised as viewers were captivated by the thumbnail-sized creatures.
A small hawk, called a kestrel, swooped down to grab one of the babies and disrupted the nest one day, right before the eyes of thousands of YouTube watchers. It was a bitter reminder of nature; the good and the bad. There was visible trauma by the mother hummingbird, and though the homeowner restored the nest and the other baby, the camera went offline, presumably due to either an additional attack or lack of viability of the nest.
The peregrine falcon cam has been at Fox Hall at UMass Lowell since 2008 when a pair of nesting hawks was discovered accidentally during roof repair work. The school embraced the birds and built a nesting box and installed a webcam, and then upgraded the whole apparatus in 2014.
Over 20 chicks have been raised and the birds are part of the “river hawks” family at the university. The hawks have a penthouse view of Lowell and the Merrimack River and are tracked by several birding groups.
Prior to watching these cams on a regular basis I did not know how or if birds slept. I learned that birds essentially sleep with half of their brain while the other half remains awake.
It was also interesting to see the red tail hawk mother not leave to eat once her chicks hatched. The mother went into a state of lower activity, and the mate brought food from time to time.
To say that viewers are invested in these animals is an understatement. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, bird cams’ viewing during the pandemic has doubled, and bird watching, use of birding apps, and sales of bird feeders have boomed. Here is a list of some bird cams you may be interested in checking out and the website for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
https://explore.org/livecams/bald-eagles/decorah-eagles-north-nest
https://thecollege.syr.edu/alumni/nest-cam/
https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/
