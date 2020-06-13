TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met on Monday, June 8, via teleconference.
During the nearly four hour meeting, the board reviewed a special permit extension request for Sughrue Commons at 2230 Main St., a mixed-use project that has been in development for several years. The developer had previously been granted a three-year extension which is expiring.
A contractor had been retained and work was planned to start when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The developer asked for another three-year extension.
Chairman Steve Johnson noted that once the permit is approved for the development, the town can submit it to the state to begin counting the project as part of its affordable housing stock. The board proposed a one-year extension.
“I’d rather us stay on this than let it float for three years before we revisit it again,” said Johnson.
The board approved a permit extension for one-year from the lifting of emergency coronavirus restrictions.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination for Circle Health Urgent Care at 1574 Main St. Circle Health is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital, and is seeking to run a drive through COVID-19 testing site.
Chief engineer for LGH Kevin Foley and director of urgent care and emergency services Tracie McPadden represented Lowell General and Circle Health in the matter. Circle Health projects a 12 to 18 month timespan for testing. People seeking a test would be required to make an appointment, and would be scheduled at a rate of two cars per 15 minutes.
While people stay in their cars, staff go out and perform the tests. Circle Health is planning to rent a temporary “office box” for staff outdoors to protect staff and the tests from weather.
Board members expressed concerns that cars will backup and affect traffic; the representatives explained that because testing is by appointment only, there should be no issues with traffic backups. Additionally, Circle Health has the ability to change when and if appointments are scheduled, and can “turn appointments on and off” depending on timing.
“Is the need [for testing] that drastic still?” asked board member Vinny Fratalia.
The Circle Health reps explained that as businesses and colleges are reopening and are required to have plans to manage employees and students coming back to work or school, they will need testing before they return or believe they are sick and exposed.
“This gives them an option for testing and evaluation,” said Foley.
Additionally, community members will be able to schedule an appointment to get tested.
Chairman Steve Johnson expressed concerns that traffic of patients going to the urgent care (not for testing) would be blocked by testing.
Foley explained that at least 16 parking spots will be available for patients, and the lane will be clear for them to drive through. He emphasized that the number of people physically going to urgent care is way down due to telemedicine appointments scheduled on the Internet.
Johnson further said that the testing would put people “most in the way of people who actually want to get to the emergency services, for which the building was actually approved originally... if there’s any kind of a backup, they’re right in the way of someone trying to get to the actual hospital.”
The building was not permitted as a hospital or emergency service. Johnson said that he felt very uncomfortable with the proposal.
“You can’t have this until I don’t feel this way,” he said. “I’m not comfortable with what you’ve presented.”
Foley explained there is going to be extensive signage to direct people with appointments to the testing bays so there should be no confusion over where to go, and therefore, no cars stalled in the driveway figuring out where they need to park.
Johnson posed a situation in which someone was choking and could not get to the door fast enough because of cars in the way.
McPadden, the director of urgent care, explained that the building is not an emergency services facility.
“[Urgent care] shouldn’t be getting patients who are having a heart attack or choking. It’s not to say that if someone presented with that, we wouldn’t immediately respond or render care, but that is not the purpose of urgent care [it is the purpose of hospital emergency rooms, which the building was not permitted as].”
“The purpose of urgent care is minor illness or injuries,” she said.
Urgent care centers were designed to relieve emergency rooms of these afflictions (like sprains or fevers) to allow greater focus on time-sensitive, major injuries in hospitals.
Johnson asked if there was enough demand from Tewksbury residents for tests; Circle Health operates four urgent cares in the area and serves patients from many communities.
“We determined that Tewksbury is the best one,” said Foley. “It is a great location and a great town to work in.”
McPadden explained that the center only has about three to five ambulance pickups per month to transfer patients who need additional care to Lowell General Hospital, and that ambulance lanes will be unobstructed. Foley mentioned that he had discussed the plan with the fire chief and said Circle Health could adjust and adapt depending on how the process works.
The Planning Board eventually agreed to approve the change for a 12-month period, and if the board receives complaints for public safety or traffic, the board has the right to review or rescind. The board offered to review an extension at a later date.
The board approved a non-substantial change determination for 1418 Main St. The owner is making updates to sprinklers, unit dividers, and other facilities in order to bring the building up to new standards.
Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick reviewed the proposed zoning bylaw amendments which are on the warrant for annual Town Meeting. The Zoning Bylaw Committee has been working on the 131 changes for several years; the bylaw was last updated in 2002.
Information has been reorganized and the numbering system has been changed. Additionally, several current issues are addressed in the bylaw, including guidance on marijuana businesses and development companies and reasonable accommodations for housing under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The number of overlay districts has been reduced from 11 to four, and the bylaw will mandate 15 percent affordability for multifamily developments.
“It’ll be a real tragedy if the residents don’t approve this,” Fratalia said.
Due to the complexity of the bylaw, the board decided to send a letter to the Town Moderator asking for an “up or down” vote without amendments to the article. Article 27 is the text of the bylaws, and Article 28 is the zoning map reflecting the changes to the bylaw.
The board voted unanimously to recommend adoption for both articles.
The board turned to an ongoing discussion for a modification to a site plan special permit at 600 Woburn St. for the PEPDE Corporation. The owner is planning to add a 23,000 square foot addition to the existing warehouse building.
The board approved waivers and special provisions, as well as the modification to the site plan special permit as requested.
Marc Ginsburg came before the board to request a modification to a site plan special permit for the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. Ginsburg is closing his restaurant, the Tew-Mac Tavern, and plans to open a 1,250 square foot addition to the golf pro shop for a new restaurant with outdoor dining and bathrooms for golfers. The existing tavern will be converted into an event space. The board approved the modification.
“They can see the class in this town through the country club,” said member Bob Fowler.
The board reviewed a definitive subdivision/open space residential design at 181 Pine St.
The developer explained that extensive testing had been done on the site and it was deemed not to be a wetlands resource area, which town conservation agent Stefania Gallo concurred with.
An abutter called in and expressed several concerns in a lengthy discussion with both the board and the developer. Ultimately, the board decided to continue the issue.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 13, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.