TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee is launching a three-part film series for Black History Month in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library and the Tewksbury Public Schools.
The committee, formed in February of 2021, is chartered to educate, advocate, and celebrate diversity in the community. Part of the committee’s outreach mission is to hold events for the community and partner with other entities “to nurture a community that promotes and encourages respect for all its residents, businesses, religions, town employees, nonprofit organizations, cultures, and guests.”
The committee is comprised of appointed members representing school, police, town government, and the community. Chairperson Jayne Wellman said the committee is looking for two members to fill seats that are open “to do this important work in the community,” said Wellman.
In March of 2022 the committee conducted a survey of the community to learn more about experiences and perceptions in the town, and to document experiences in schools, businesses, and town offices. The committee analyzed responses and will be releasing a report to the Select Board.
As a response to the clear message that residents want to see events that appeal to a spectrum of topics, the committee announced its celebration of Black History Month by organizing a film series.
Wellman said, “we reached out to work with Robert Hayes of the Tewksbury library and also reached out to Superintendent Brenda Regan.”
The library will be hosting two of the films, and the third will be shown at the TMHS McGrath Performing Arts Center.
On Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., the biographical drama “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo, will be screened in the library meeting room with light refreshments. On Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be screened in the Christine McGrath Performing Arts Center at TMHS; the sequel to the smash hit 2018 film “Black Panther” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett.
On Feb. 28, the library will screen “Just Mercy” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx at 6:30 p.m. Register in advance for the library events due to limited seating at tewksburypl.org under the events tab. The showing of Wakanda Forever at TMHS has no registration requirement.
Wellman said the films were chosen for at least one female central character, one male central character, and a popular film for families to show during school vacation week.
Additional events the committee is working toward include LGBTQ awareness and resiliency initiatives, a PRIDE event in June, and initiatives around the topic of food insecurity and affordable housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.