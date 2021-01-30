BOSTON — A bill just signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker will require communities to be notified promptly when releases of untreated combined sewage occur into any river in the Commonwealth. Known as CSOs or combined sewage overflows, these large releases of stormwater and sewage occur when antiquated systems cannot adequately handle high volumes of rainwater during storm events and must be released by sewage treatment plants in order to avoid overwhelming the plants or having the water back up into homes and businesses.
The bill, signed on Jan. 12, 2021, requires implementation of a CSO notification system, in the form of a public alert system. The system is expected to be in place this summer. Elevated bacteria levels and contaminants are present in CSOs since the water released has not been treated.
According to the Merrimack River Watershed Council, it generally takes two days for bacteria levels to return to normal in the river after a release. Raw sewage also contributes to algae blooms and unsafe conditions for fish and wildlife, and can be a threat to recreational users of rivers.
While the bill covers CSOs statewide, locally, the Merrimack River serves over 600,000 people as a drinking water source and is monitored by many environmental groups who have raised numerous issues with the management of the river and are credited with moving this bill forward.
The Merrimack River runs 117 miles from Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire all the way to the Atlantic Ocean at Salisbury/Newburyport and is a major regional recreational resource and drinking water source. The legislation does not cover treatment plants in New Hampshire but environmental groups are hoping to use the Massachusetts legislation as a model.
Just as the communities of Andover, Methuen, Lowell, and Lawrence draw raw water from the Merrimack River into their water treatment plants to be processed for drinking, so, too, does Tewksbury. Tewksbury’s water, processed at the Merrimac Drive water treatment facility, utilizes carbon filtration, ranked as some of the best filtration measures available.
Tewksbury also has a chemist on staff who performs water quality testing.
According to Scott Brinch, Assistant Superintendent, Utilities for Tewksbury, “From a treatment management perspective, while this information is helpful, it ultimately does not change our drinking water standards. Those standards, as set by EPA and DEP, are always required to be met, regardless of water quality on the river.”
The water treatment plant, upgraded in 2016-2018, “is extremely well suited for handling all potential contaminants that can be present in the river from time to time, and our operators are very experienced with the varying water quality along a river as urbanized as the Merrimack,” according to Brinch.
Brinch acknowledged that the recent CSO notification law is certainly a step in the right direction in terms of keeping communities aware of the water quality conditions of the Merrimack River.
“Tewksbury’s treatment process ensures that finish water is always safe for public consumption, as there are constant sampling tests performed and multiple disinfection methods used throughout. The impact of this law will likely be particularly helpful and useful for recreational use of the river, as that is where people can come into direct contact with untreated water,” said Brinch.
Tewksbury is confident in its drinking water supply and complies with MassDEP testing of raw and finish drinking water for the community. Tewksbury’s Consumer Confidence Report, as mandated by the EPA, is available on the town’s website.
Important features of the legislation include public notification of a discharge within two hours of its start, notification every eight hours during the event, and notification that the discharge has ended. Also, email or text message alerts will be available for the public to sign up for, and notices must be posted in local newspapers.
By May 15, the state will release public reports that provide details of the prior year’s CSO events, typically numbering from 40-60 releases. Currently, the state issues no information about the CSO releases.
