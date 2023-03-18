The Leprechaun has transformed into a more commercially friendly ambassador of St. Patrick’s Day

Once considered almost evil by Irish folklore and traditionally dressed in red, white and black, the modern day Leprechaun has transformed into a more commercially friendly ambassador of St. Patrick’s Day. Now dressed from head to toe in green, the new image of the Leprechaun has appeared in Disney movies and is a spokesman for a popular breakfast cereal. (Heather Burns photo)

Friday, March 17, celebrates all that is Irish with the observance of St. Patrick’s Day.

This is a day for many to celebrate their Irish heritage, but is also a day of festivities and fun when everyone can be a little bit Irish for one day.

Four leaf clovers, boiled dinners and green beer may all be well known signs of this Irish holiday, however, none is more recognizable than the mischievous Irish Leprechaun!

The word Leprechaun is de­rived from the Irish Gaelic word “Leipreac­gan” which loosely means a small spirit.

Known throughout Irish folklore as a trickster that can not be trusted, the Leprechaun is considered a degenerate fairy who is neither com­pletely good nor completely evil. Despite his somewhat mean-spirited shenanigans, the Lep­re­chaun can be generous when he is shown kindness from others.

According to Myths and Folk­lore Wiki, the ear­liest known reference to the leprechaun ap­pears in a medieval tale that translates to “The Adventures of Fergus, Son of Leti.”

In this tale Fergus, the King of Ulster, is awoken from a nap on the beach to find himself being dragged into the sea by three Leprechauns. Fergus is able to free himself from his abductors and capture the three Lepre­chauns. The Lepre­chauns then barter with Fergus by granting him three wishes in exchange for their freedom.

Typically throughout Irish folklore, the Leprechaun’s principal occupation has been that of a cobbler or shoe maker. He is also considered a loner and a somewhat unwanted member of the fairy community.

There are no records of a fe­male Leprechaun, but this may be due to the time frame of these legends, as a shoe maker was considered a male’s occupation and not a job typically held by a female.

Surprisingly, folklore be­fore the 20th century de­picts the Lep­rechaun to be dressed in red rather than his modern day attire of all green.

The exact costume and de­scription of this whimsical creature varies from region to re­gion according to Ireland’s folklore.

He almost always is described as wearing some type of coat or jacket of red, white breeches, black stockings, shiny shoes, and as any cobbler would wear, he is always spor­ting a leather apron.

What is now known as a green top hat, his head fashions have historically ran­ged from a broad-brimmed pointed hat, to a brimless pointed cap or a joc­key cap.

Physically, the Leprechaun is fa­mously known to have the height of a tiny child, and can sometimes be described as fat, jolly and elf-like with a red beard, or as a more grumpy and wrinkled, bearded elf.

Despite having a humble vocation as a cobbler, the Leprechaun is known to possess a pot of gold.

Irish folklore states that fai­ries put a pot of gold at the end of each rainbow to be guarded by a Leprechaun. Each pot holds one gold coin for each year of the Leprechaun’s life.

Legend has it that those who are lucky enough to find and capture a Leprechaun can ba­rter his freedom by keeping his pot of gold.

To find the ever elusive Lep­rechaun, listen for the tap, tap, tap of his cobbler hammer while he sings a joyful tune.

It is also recommended to think like a trickster when plotting to catch a Leprechaun for his treasure, and set a trap using bright or shiny objects to lure him into captivity.

Although some of Irish des­cent may be annoyed by the tale of the Leprechaun and the un­pleasant stereotype they can perpetuate, in Irish folklore the Leprechaun is meant to offer a moral warning against the folly of try­ing to get “rich quick” by means of trickery.

Despite this controversy, the legend of the magical Lepre­chaun has stood the test of time, but not without a few modern updates.

Once bordering on evil, the Leprechaun has transformed into a more sanitized version of his original self, becoming more commercially friendly.

In fact, the Leprechaun clean­ed up his image so well that he was featured in the 1959 Disney movie “Darby O’Gill and the Lit­tle People,” and has gain friendly notoriety as “Lucky the Lep­rechaun,” the spokesperson for General Mills breakfast cereal Lucky Charms.

Today, the Leprechaun mainly shows his face only around the 17th of March as a fun and magical ambassador for St. Pat­rick's Day.

Although he is still known for his tricks, he is depicted more as a fun-loving, little elf that is dressed from head to toe in bright green.

This St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy the celebration of Irish heritage by taking part in the historic folklore stories of the Lepre­chaun.

Visit your local library or research online the legend of the Leprechaun. It is a fun and educational way to get the younger ones involved in the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and you can create lasting memories that your children may one day pass down to their children.

To find easy St. Patrick’s Day crafts and homemade Lepre­chaun trap ideas to make with your family, visit https://www.thebestideasforkids.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.