TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Jan. 12, 2022 for its first meeting of the year at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Member John Stadtman was not present.
Following a budget presentation, executive session, and recognition ceremony, the committee reconvened its regular session. Chair Keith Sullivan read from a prepared statement to update the community on the nearly year-long contract negotiations with the Tewksbury Teachers Association.
“I’d like to thank the TTA for agreeing to making all the bargaining materials open to the public,” he said, adding that the school committee is “fully committed to continuing to bargain in good faith” but “is not going to bargain on emails, social media, media outlets, or our school committees. In spite of what is being purported by some, the School Committee through its district bargaining team has not, nor would it ever, disrespect any of our employees.”
“Teachers are not working without a contract,” Sullivan continued. “All the current wages and conditions of their employment… remain in full force,” he said, referring to the TTA’s most recent three-year contract that expired in early 2021.
Sullivan said that the district recently filed for mediation services from the state Department of Labor Relations, but added that “the district bargaining team has not walked away from the table.”
Sullivan said that the district had “one ask” — that elementary school teachers and aides perform lunch duties (currently covered in K-4 schools by lunch monitors), and told residents that bargaining documents are available for viewing on the district’s website.
In the public comment section of the meeting, Heath Brook teacher and TTA vice president Emily Niles raised concerns over the committee’s desire to put teachers into a lunch duty rotation, adding that nothing she had to say was a complaint. Niles described the day in the life of an elementary teacher to explain why “doing lunch and recess duties would make it so we are never able to plan with our entire grade level” and would lose valuable preparation time to plan lessons, implement new social-emotional learning curriculum, grade work, and input data — and new things are being added, she said, rather than replacing old programs.
Niles said that by rotating teachers through lunch duty, it would be impossible for teachers to have time to collaborate, adding that assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan “has said that time with colleagues is beneficial to students’ education.”
Niles finished by emphasizing her respect and appreciation for lunch monitors, an “integral part of the community,” she said.
“Thank you, monitors, for keeping our students safe and appreciating our teachers.”
In his monthly report, superintendent Chris Malone thanked families and teachers for their resilience during the pandemic, sharing a special thank you to school nurses. Malone said that his team is looking at spacing issues and ways to improve safety in schools with concerns over the omicron variant and staffing issues.
Malone called a spike in cases “shocking” as the district dashboard topped 190 positive cases, adding that pool testing, while labor intensive, was effective. Staff members recently had the opportunity to pick up at-home testing kits, and the district received a large shipment of KN95 masks from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education [author’s note: DESE reported that some masks distributed to educators were non-medical and not tested against the coronavirus as Governor Charlie Baker had stated, but issued a statement that the masks are still considered to be effective against the spread of the virus].
Malone added that athletic staff is monitoring athletes for COVID-19, and DESE recently extended its school mask requirement. Malone shared that the townwide Parent Advisory Council recently met and gave “great feedback.”
Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan reminded parents that families can find current positive case counts and COVID-19 resources on the district dashboard at tewksbury.k12.ma.us. She added that the district is seeking to hire more substitute teachers and invited community members to apply.
Theriault-Regan also shared that district administrators will be leaving the Center School by April 1 before its demolition, and will move into the center fire station when the new fire station is complete.
The committee discussed the superintendent search process and voted to appoint Theriault-Regan as interim superintendent.
Members voted to authorize business manager Dave Libby to put together a request for proposal “that will solicit people interested [or] firms that provide the services of consultation for the purpose of a superintendent search.”
In committee reports, member Shannon Demos said that she would not be running for reelection in April.
“I feel as though I have given it my all,” she said. “All my decisions have had the safety and the best interest of the students and staff at the forefront while simultaneously being cognizant of the budgetary implications of my decisions.”
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.