Virtual reality is gaining popularity in the gaming and action entertainment world and while the technology has been around for decades, the penetration into the home gaming market has been sluggish. VR headsets are expensive, and the software is constantly evolving.
However, expanding this technology through the destination entertainment industry, VR arcades and gaming centers now provide a way for all age groups to experience the thrill of VR without the heavy in-home investment.
One such gaming venue is Mindtrek in Woburn.
We recently visited and brought a group of teen boys to check it out. The clean, sleek center screams high tech from the moment you walk through the door. Visitors have the option of tethered or free roaming play, and there are also gaming consoles where e-sports fans can play against their friends, or participate in monthly e-sports tournaments.
Shawsheen Tech even has an e-sports team that has competed via Mindtrek, which proudly displays a team jersey on the wall. The MindtrekVR arena offers camps, training sessions, monthly tournaments along with facility rentals for local high school and collegiate teams. They are also a part of the ggLeap network which allows participants to compete in national tournaments for money.
And for anyone groaning about e-sports and the ruination of a generation, the train has left the station. Colleges and universities are offering gaming scholarships and video game design legitimate areas of study.
The Cummings Park warehouse location is one of the first multi-player virtual reality arenas in the country. Though the VR experience happens within the headset of the player and is for that person’s eyes only, adding the social dimension of additional players, and “seeing” them as part of one’s own field of play, makes the team experience that much more compelling.
The roaming play happens in a large open area, marked off in a grid pattern which allows the tracking devices for the headsets and military-grade backpacks to synch up. And while it is a bit comical to watch the players move through the space, dodging and carefully stepping around “virtual” obstacles, the experience for the player is vivid and real.
The company has based their entertainment experience on technology developed by Australian company Zero Latency.
According to Regional Manager Brett Bovio, “Our 4,000 square foot free roam VR arena is now the largest free roam VR arena in the US with a location in Woburn and Marlborough.”
The center is ahead of the curve on location-based sports, citing facilities in Las Vegas and Orlando as the types of places one would need to go to achieve this type of experience. Bovio said that the VR experience is for everyone, and gives people a chance to be a lead character and fight zombies (or such) in a very safe and controlled setting.
The company hosts groups, parties, corporate events, and those interested or curious about the VR world. The teens in our group were fully engaged and felt they had a real workout while battling the invaders in their game.
In fact, Bovio said, “it puts to rest the idea that video games are just played on the couch. With our games you are running, walking, moving and sweating. It is an absolute workout.”
He added “companies love to visit for outings to watch each other in real life responding to zombies. It never gets old seeing fully grown adults screaming, swearing and tapping out because they are afraid of heights even though they know that they are on a flat floor. It provides a lot of great moments for photo and video.”
