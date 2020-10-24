TEWKSBURY — Jon Bernard hit the ground running in his first few months in Tewksbury. As the interim principal at Tewksbury Memorial High School, Bernard has taken on his assignment with confidence and eagerness.
Bernard is a communicator, and from the beginning has reached out to parents and students, keeping them updated about developments with academics, athletics, activities, and general protocols as the community navigates high school in the time of COVID-19.
Bernard has organized a small-group, in-person freshman orientation program for new students, has met with the advisors and officers for each class council, and is working with the National Honor Society to take the group’s tutoring program virtual across the district. He’s even pulled off a virtual teacher open house.
Bernard has local roots; a Saugus native, he started his career as an English teacher and later assistant principal at Saugus High School. He went on to become principal of North Reading High School and eventually district superintendent in 2014 until his retirement in January 2020.
Bernard is in his 34th year as an educator:
“Sometimes the work finds you... I love the work I do. I never once looked back,” he said. “I was very fortunate to have a few good people who were in education, and were very optimistic and positive about it as a career path.”
He continues to pay it forward by mentoring former students who have gone on to become educators themselves. He received a bachelor’s degree in English and masters degree in education administration from Salem State University. Bernard is excited to return to the principal’s role.
“I’ve enjoyed every job I’ve had in education, but my favorite was high school principal. It was where I felt I really made the most difference for the most number of students,” he said, calling it “a real heartbeat job... It keeps me young... it has challenges, but every job does.”
Bernard had been enjoying his first few months of retirement when COVID-19 hit.
“My plans for doing some of the things I had hoped to do in retirement had been put on hold,” he said.
He’s a big hockey fan who loves to travel, and even though he taught English, he’s a history buff and loves to read (he added, “my golf game needs serious work!”). Upon hearing about the open principal position, he reached out to Tewksbury superintendent Chris Malone, whom he knew from his time in North Reading, and applied for the position.
Bernard says TMHS students and staff have taken pandemic learning in stride. He hasn’t encountered reluctance to follow public health guidelines, and noted that people have been trying to be as compliant with the rules as they possibly can.
“Academically, my expectations have been exceeded. I think the teachers are doing a really commendable job of balancing teaching three groups of students every day” between the remote and in-person settings, he said. “They’re working together to do the right thing.”
Bernard believes in listening to people as a leader, and is guided by the philosophy that “decisions are made in the best interest of what’s good for students... sometimes it’s popular, sometimes it’s not, but the chances of you being successful are greater, because who can argue with that?”
Bernard says that some of the biggest challenges with the coronavirus came during the planning process before students even arrived at school; his first 10 weeks were spent making the building ready to receive students and staff, and working out logistical details.
Bernard experienced a different set of challenges following the opening of school on Sept. 16, but says they were easily navigated, citing a willingness of staff and students to make adjustments.
“(Students) just want to be in school, so they’re invested in trying to make it work,” he said. “They want to get to a better place in the future, and get back to all the fun things that come with school, like athletics, clubs, graduation, and prom.”
He praised administrators, the secretarial staff, guidance department, custodial staff, and teachers for their flexibility and hard work.
“The challenge was not anything beyond what I had expected, and there’s so many people working toward that.”
Bernard added that “students are handling the situation extremely well,” though it’s apparent to him that there is less energy in the school than he’s used to, because of the new rules and lack of both large gatherings and direct interaction, “but it hasn’t squelched any genuine desire to be back.”
In fact, Bernard finds time to walk the halls several times each day to remain connected and visible to the students.
In these uncertain times, Bernard said that the best thing parents can do to help their students succeed is to “be positive, encouraging, supportive, and understanding... those are important qualities anyway, but particularly important right now. Brighter days are ahead. I think people would argue it’s better today than it was on Sept. 1, before we knew what it would be like being together.”
Bernard grew up nearby on the North Shore, but “Tewksbury was a community I didn’t know a lot about.” He added that his first impressions have been “extremely favorable,” says he’s met many nice people, and has “a firm belief that there’s a real can-do attitude and a willingness to make things work. I think people are genuinely concerned about their child’s education — they want what’s best for their kids, and they’re going to work with you to help get that,” citing many positive phone calls and email exchanges with parents.
He’s hopeful about the prospects for the rest of his one-year tenure.
“When I walk out the door, if I can check a box that we gave the best high school experience this year that we could, that’s my goal. Things are pretty good, but if we can be in a better place pandemic-wise, I’ll feel good about that. I don’t need to take the school in a very different direction, but I don’t want to be an empty suit in the chair. I want the community to know that it’s very important to us here at the high school that we do the best work we can do this year, and people are really working hard to achieve this goal. I am grateful for that from parents, community leaders, teachers, staff, and students. I think we’ve been very successful, and I’m appreciative of that.”
