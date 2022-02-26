TEWKSBURY — Opened in late October 2021, the Open Space Gift shop is a delightful addition to the retail scene in Tewksbury. Located at 1875 Main St. next to Mac’s Dairy Farm, the shop moved from North Reading to Tewksbury to take advantage of a larger space and offer classes to complement their retail operation.
Showcasing primarily local vendors and handmade crafts, owners Fil Cunha and Paul Luther are pleased to be in Tewksbury. Artisans themselves, Luther is a craft soap maker and originally opened his North Reading shop, Sunrise Gift Shop, in 2020. Cunha, a jewelry maker, jumped at the opportunity to work with Luther and helped open the new location.
The shop is billed as a creative studio and offers classes such as Headbands and Hairbows and Make Your Own Sweet Charcuterie board. Workshops are led by different artisans for a fee, and COVID protocols are followed for everyone’s safety. The shop has hosted scout troops and other groups for classes, and is always on the lookout for new ideas.
“If people have a class they’d like to take, let us know,” said Luther.
The shop is constantly seeking vendors of unique items.
“We’d like this whole place to be filled with crafted items,” said Luther.
There is an application the shop uses, and Luther said that some times they only accept one type of item from a vendor.
“We try not to overlap items,” said Luther, and seeks a certain quality in their items.
According to Cunha, top selling items include candy and treats, gift baskets, bath and body items, and sports.
“Wood is also a popular item, as are our Tewksbury-themed items,” said Luther.
Other categories include cards, pet items, baby items, homewares, and glass and pottery items. Vendors are from the Merrimack Valley, North and South shores.
Cunha said that the shop is also excited about its pop-up craft fairs.
“We bring a set number of vendors together and let them sell anything they want during that time,” he said, explaining that some crafters have never had a venue to sell their items and this is good exposure and experience.
“We’ve been told there is nothing like this in the area,” said Luther, pleased with the location and traffic.
The shop looks forward to getting a bigger sign and capturing even more drive-by traffic.
“We are building out slowly and steadily,” said Luther.
The shop wants to support small vendors and strives to have items that will not be found in any other venues.
“The feedback has been very positive from the community,” said Luther, who is looking forward to participating in town events such as the community market this summer.
“We’d like to showcase some of our merchandise, but really we want to get to know the town and have people learn about us,” said Luther.
To learn more about the shop, including its hours, visit openspacetewks.com
