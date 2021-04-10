TEWKSBURY — In this year’s Board of Selectman race, Mark Kratman is one of the four candidates vying for an open seat. As the only incumbent member in this year’s race, Kratman hopes to continue his work finding solutions to the issues of residents and local businesses.
“The number one reason for running for another term is that I like helping people,” Kratman said. “When residents or business owners have problems or concerns they know that I am always available to take their call and help to find a solution.”
A 20-year resident of Tewksbury, Kratman is originally from Boston, where he attended the Boston Public School system. Currently, he works as the Assistant Operations Engineer of District 4 for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), covering 62 cities and towns, including Tewksbury.
In this role, he serves as the legislative liaison to those communities meeting state and local officials to discuss new and ongoing construction projects and maintenance needs. After serving as the shop steward in his district, he was elected and continues to serve as the Executive Vice President for local 368 (SEIU NAGE).
Outside of his work on the Board of Selectmen, he currently serves as the Chairman of the Tewksbury Economic Development Committee, on The Lowell Regional Transit Authority (LRTA) Board of Directors, as President of the Wilmington – Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce, on the Tewksbury Zoning Bylaw Committee, a proud member of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, The Knights of Columbus, The Lions Club, as Vice President of the Tewksbury Patriotic Committee that runs and organizes the Memorial Day Parade & 4th of July Ceremony, as well as serving on a non-profit community development Board of Directors in the City of Boston that helps seniors stay in the neighborhoods in which they lived and raised their families.
While serving on the Board of Selectmen for the past six years, Kratman has been a part of efforts to improve Rt. 38, stabilize water & sewer rates with a zero increase in rates over the last couple of years, and apply for grants to be put towards sidewalk improvements.
If elected to another term, Kratman plans on continuing efforts towards promoting economic development in the post-pandemic recovery period, and completing needed roadway improvements on Rt. 38. Other issues of importance include creating more affordable housing for senior citizens and veterans, and combating the opioid epidemic within the community.
Kratman cites the most important issue facing Tewksbury currently as balancing the budget while providing a quality level of service to residents.
“Property values continue to rise creating a higher tax burden on residents,” he said. “We must work hard to continue to find ways to lower taxes but also invest in our community by adding much needed drainage, water main replacements, resurfacing and sidewalk improvements.”
As the election approaches, Kratman looks to emphasize to voters his desire to solve problems around town, in order to make it function as well as possible for all residents.
“I love this town and want to be a part of making it better for everyone,” he said. “I am always working on trying to find a solution to whatever challenges we may have and hope to continue keeping the great town that it is.”
To learn more about Kratman and his campaign, he can be reached by phone at (978) 726-2912, email at Markkratman@gmail.com, or on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.
