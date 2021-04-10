Mark Kratman

Mark Kratman (Courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — In this year’s Board of Sel­ectman race, Mark Krat­man is one of the four candidates vying for an open seat. As the only incumbent member in this year’s race, Krat­man hopes to continue his work finding solutions to the issues of residents and local businesses.

“The number one reason for running for an­other term is that I like helping people,” Krat­man said. “When residents or business owners have problems or concerns they know that I am always available to take their call and help to find a solution.”

A 20-year resident of Tewksbury, Kratman is originally from Boston, where he attended the Boston Public School sys­tem. Currently, he works as the Assistant Operations Engineer of District 4 for the Massa­chusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), covering 62 cities and towns, including Tewksbury.

In this role, he serves as the legislative liaison to those communities meeting state and local officials to discuss new and ongoing construction projects and maintenance needs. After ser­ving as the shop steward in his district, he was elected and continues to serve as the Executive Vice President for local 368 (SEIU NAGE).

Outside of his work on the Board of Selectmen, he currently serves as the Chairman of the Tewksbury Economic Development Com­mit­tee, on The Lowell Re­gional Transit Authority (LRTA) Board of Di­rectors, as President of the Wilmington – Tewks­bury Chamber of Com­merce, on the Tewks­bury Zoning Bylaw Com­mittee, a proud member of the Tewksbury/Wil­mington Elks, The Knights of Columbus, The Lions Club, as Vice President of the Tewks­bury Patriotic Commit­tee that runs and organizes the Memorial Day Parade & 4th of July Ce­remony, as well as serving on a non-profit community development Board of Directors in the City of Boston that helps seniors stay in the neighborhoods in which they lived and raised their families.

While serving on the Board of Selectmen for the past six years, Krat­man has been a part of efforts to improve Rt. 38, stabilize water & sewer rates with a zero in­crease in rates over the last couple of years, and apply for grants to be put towards sidewalk im­provements.

If elected to another term, Kratman plans on continuing efforts tow­ards promoting economic development in the post-pandemic recovery period, and completing needed roadway im­provements on Rt. 38. Other issues of importance include creating more affordable housing for senior citizens and veterans, and combating the opioid epidemic within the community.

Kratman cites the most important issue facing Tewksbury currently as balancing the budget while providing a quality level of service to residents.

“Property values continue to rise creating a higher tax burden on residents,” he said. “We must work hard to continue to find ways to lower taxes but also invest in our community by adding much needed drainage, water main replacements, resurfacing and sidewalk im­provements.”

As the election ap­proach­es, Kratman looks to emphasize to voters his desire to solve problems around town, in order to make it function as well as possible for all residents.

“I love this town and want to be a part of ma­king it better for everyone,” he said. “I am al­ways working on trying to find a solution to whatever challenges we may have and hope to continue keeping the great town that it is.”

To learn more about Kratman and his campaign, he can be reach­ed by phone at (978) 726-2912, email at Markkratman@gmail.com, or on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

