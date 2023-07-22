TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, July 17, 2023, at town hall.
Town Planner Alex Lowder relayed that the former Wood Haven nursing home facility at 2580 Main St. received a building permit to redevelop the property into a 55+ living community.
She also noted that the MBTA Communities survey will be open to residents through July 28 and is available on the town website.
Finally, Lowder began a discussion about allowing accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, by-right as a means to replace the family suite bylaw to make it easier for residents to adapt their property to their needs and relieve pressure from the area housing crisis.
ADUs are dwelling units that are separate living facilities on the same property as a larger dwelling unit, and can be either attached or detached from the main building.
The board discussed a phasing plan at 2131 Main St., across from Boudreau Automotive. The parcel is currently undeveloped; in 2010, a plan was approved to build a mixed-use lot, but the project was abandoned. The site has been vacant for at least a decade.
Attorney for proponent Chris Doherty said the current project was sales-driven and included both residential and commercial components. The proponent sought to construct the first building totally and apply for occupancy, selling out the building before starting on the remaining three components in order to remain financially viable.
The project would have two affordable units and would take 8-10 months per building. The explanation did not inspire confidence among the board; chair Steve Johnson sought for the commercial component to be completed before the last residential building to avoid it being forgotten.
The board voted to approve the phasing request.
The board approved a family suite special permit at 174 French St. and a sign special permit at 1438 Main St. for a second wall sign.
The board returned to a discussion on a special permit, continuation of site plan review, and land disturbance permit at 1879 Main St. for Tree House Brewing Company. Consultant Meera Cousens and Tree House chief of staff Sarah Maggi Morin explained that the former Funland site, which Johnson called “derelict,” will be used as overflow parking for the taproom.
Member Vinny Fratalia asked if there would be a bridge for pedestrians between the parking lot and the taproom; Maggi Morin said there would not be. Questions arose over handicap parking spots, five of which will be required at the overflow site and will be located towards the back to accommodate both the grade and the floodplain.
Johnson asked what would happen if handicap spots filled up at the main lot.
“I can confidently say they are not filling up,” Maggi Morin said.
Fratalia proposed that Tree House run a shuttle from the Dascomb Road Park and Ride off I-93 to relieve on-site parking issues, while member Jonthan Ciampa suggested promoting the nearby LRTA bus stop and branding as a “commuter-friendly brewery.”
The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review, special permit, and land disturbance permit for Holt & Bugbee at 1600 Shawsheen St. The proponent’s representatives sought clarification on peer review requirements for a traffic study, for which the company bears expense; the proponent’s traffic engineer reviewed concurrent traffic studies in the area and found consistent results of minimal impact.
The items were continued to the next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
